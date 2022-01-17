Bundee Aki of Connacht, right, speaks to referee Mathieu Raynal after the Champions Cup Pool B defeat to Leicester Tigers at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki could be reunited with French whistler Mathieu Reynal after World Rugby announced the refereeing appointments for this year’s Six Nations.

Aki was forced to apologise for a post-match clash with Reynal after Saturday’s late defeat to Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup.

Reynal is due to officiate the England game, a fixture which coincidentally saw the Connacht centre red carded in last year’s championship.

Jaco Peyper (Wales), Angus Gardner (France), Nika Amashukeli (Italy) and Wayne Barnes (Scotland) complete the list of referees in charge of Ireland’s games as World Rugby was able to announce the widest panel of officials since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Irish referee Chris Busby will make his championship debut in an assistant role.

Chairman of the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee Graham Mourie said: “The 2022 Guinness Six Nations represents an important milestone for our match officials on the road to Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

“Being able to select from the largest pool of match officials since the last Rugby World Cup is exciting and also means that we will be able to optimise preparation on the ground prior to and during the Championship.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Nika, Damon and Karl, who will be refereeing their first Six Nations matches, and wish all the best to all the match officials selected for the Championship.”

Georgia’s Amashukeli is one of three Six Nations referee debutants, and is the first Georgian to take charge of a Championship game after refereeing Ireland’s win versus Japan in November.

Australia’s Damon Murphy and England’s Karl Dickson are the other Six Nations referee debutants.

Angus Gardner and Nic Berry referee first Six Nations matches since 2019, while South Africa’s Jaco Peyper and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe take charge of first Championship matches since 2020 as travel restrictions ease.

Peyper and Scotland’s Mike Adamson are the only referees to have two matches each with Peyper taking charge of the opening and final matches of the Championship.

Wayne Barnes edges closer to a century of international referee appointments, his 98th test in his 16th Championship will be the Ireland v Scotland game.

Assistant referees Pierre Brousset, Tual Trainini (both France) and Chris Busby (Ireland) make their Championship debut.

Television Match Officials Stuart Terheege (England), Ben Whitehouse (Wales) and Brett Cronan (Australia) will also make their Championship debut in the role.

2022 Six Nations fixtures and officials

Saturday February 5

Ireland v Wales: Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU), Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR), Assistant Referee 2: Angus Gardner (RA), TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)

Scotland v England: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR), Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA), Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU), TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Sunday February 6

France v Italy: Stade de France, Paris. Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU), Assistant Referee 1: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Assistant Referee 2: Damon Murphy (RA), TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)

Saturday February 12

Wales v Scotland: Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Referee: Nic Berry (RA), Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU), TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)

France v Ireland: Stade de France, Paris. Referee: Angus Gardner (RA), Assistant Referee 1: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR), Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU), TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Sunday February 13

Italy v England: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Referee: Damon Murphy (RA), Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Assistant Referee 2: TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Saturday February 26

Scotland v France: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU), Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU), TMO: Tom Foley (RFU).

England v Wales: Twickenham Stadium, London. Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU), Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR), Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (IRFU), TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Sunday February 27

Ireland v Italy: Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU), TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

Friday March 11

Wales v France: Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU), Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (SARU), Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR), TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Saturday March 12

Italy v Scotland: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU), Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU), TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)

England v Ireland: Twickenham Stadium, London. Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR), Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (SRU), Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR), TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Saturday March 19

Wales v Italy: Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (FFR), TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Saturday March 19

Ireland v Scotland: Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU), Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (FFR), TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)

France v England: Stade de France, Paris. Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU), Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (SRU), Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (IRFU), TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)