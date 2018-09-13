Ireland scrumhalf Kieran Marmion makes his first start of the seasons and Bundee Aki is on the bench for the first time in this campaign for the trip to take on Edinburgh in Murrayfield

Bundee Aki set for first Connacht appearance of the season after being named on bench for Edinburgh game

Marmion’s return is one of four changes to the Connacht starting side that secured a bonus point win over Zebre last weekend, with young Sligo prop Conan O’Donnell, lock Ultan Dillane and winger Niyi Adeolokun also included.

Paul Boyle is again named at number 8 after his two tries and Man of the Match performance against Zebre. He is part of an unchanged back row with Captain Jarrad Butler at openside and Sean O’Brien at blindside.

Adeolokun’s inclusion on the wing sees him join a back three that includes Matt Healy on the opposite wing and Tiernan O’Halloran at full back. The centre pairing of Eoin Griffin and Kyle Godwin is also retained with Aki set to feature off the bench.

Announcing his team, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend spoke about the depth in his squad which is leading to some genuine competition for places: "It is pleasing that we have some real depth and quality coming through, it’s how we balance it while rewarding good performances at the same time. We also really need that physicality against this Edinburgh side," Friend said.

"This week we are welcoming back two more internationals. Kieran Marmion will start, having come off the bench last week. He is a real quality player and it is great to have him in our starting team after getting an extra break following Ireland’s tour to Australia. The other big addition is to have Bundee back. He starts off the bench and is raring to go. We face a big challenge in Murrayfield and no doubt Edinburgh will be hurting after the loss last weekend – it’s another massive challenge for us."

Connacht: (15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Kyle Godwin, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Conan O’Donnell, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Ultan Dillane, Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, James Cannon, Colby Fainga’a, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Bundee Aki.

