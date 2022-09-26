Bundee Aki let himself, team-mates and coaches down – he can have no complaints

Once the book is thrown at Bundee Aki this week, the Ireland centre will have no option but to leaf through the pages.

He’s going to have plenty of time for reflection after seeing red in Stellenbosch.

We are all too familiar with the vagaries of rugby’s disciplinary process, where prior behaviour and good conduct at hearings can see bans cut in two at the stroke of a pen. Aki is starting on the back foot.

Firstly, he can have no complaints about Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi’s decision to send him off in the 61st minute of Connacht’s defeat to the Stormers.

The scenario was one he’s faced many times in his career: Aki arrived at a ruck where Seabelo Senatla was in the ‘jackal’ position over the ball, having chased back and tackled John Porch.

Of the options that presented themselves, he opted to accelerate into the ruck and blast the winger off the ball.

His shoulder thundered into Senatla’s head and as Connacht worked their way across the pitch to score a try that would have given them a real chance of winning the game, the Television Match Official was already preparing footage that would result in a red card.

Considering he is the only man in history to be red-carded twice for Ireland and that both times were for high tackles, he’s already in trouble on the mitigation front.

But it’s Aki’s aggressive response to Gnecchi’s call that will leave him without a leg to stand on when the panel is called this week.

“Where do you want me on the clean-out?” Aki remonstrated as he got up close and personal with the referee, following him for 20 metres across the pitch after he’d already been sent off – much to the dismay of his captain Jarrad Butler who had to steer him toward the sideline himself.

Once there, he began remonstrating with the assistant referee before team manager Tim Allnutt guided him away.

The official gave Aki the short shrift and eventually he left the field, but if he’d wanted to Gnecchi could have pointed out the options available to a player who’s hit enough rucks to know better.

In that moment, the Ireland centre let himself, his team and his coach down. The Stormers kicked on to a comfortable win and Andy Friend must now plan an already difficult schedule without his most important player.

There will surely be ramifications from an Ireland point of view too.

Now 32, Aki captained Ireland against the Maori last summer and played in all three Tests against the All Blacks. He is a key part of Andy Farrell’s plans and, if he’s not suspended, would surely be in the 23-man squad for the opening November international against South Africa.

Aki brings so much to the table in terms of his energy, power, skills and aggression, but his refusal to adapt to the way the game is being refereed must be a concern.

His suspension for the World Cup quarter-final in 2019 was a major blow to Ireland’s chances and his capacity to pick up red cards and suspensions is now a major concern. Everyone loses their head sometimes, but Aki has a reputation among referees for being a confrontational character.

He has cut an increasingly frustrated figure with Connacht and has had flash-points with officials before, but in Stellenbosch he took it to another level and he’s going to pay the price.

We’ll save you the ‘think of the children’ line about players being role models and the pious stuff about so-called ‘rugby values’, but it is an under-pressure group of team-mates to whom Aki owes an explanation.

Connacht’s discipline was the worst in the league last season and they’ve conceded 29 penalties in their two defeats so far this season.

Aki is the province’s only centrally contracted international, and he has been their most important player since he signed in 2014. When he retires he’s likely to do so as the greatest they’ve ever had.

That comes with responsibility and on Saturday he got it completely wrong.

Connacht will pay the price in the short-term as they’ll have to play the Bulls, Munster and Leinster at the very least without him, but it may also prove costly to him if Farrell takes a dim view.