Bullish Connacht must make transition to winning in unlikely venue or risk getting sucked into excuse culture

If ever Connacht needed to take the Bulls by the horns, this is the time. Because if personal responsibility is the crucial stopping-off point between transition and accountability, Connacht are still failing.

After another summer of whirlwind change, there is a danger of the province being sucked into an excuse culture, wholly reliant on consistent “learnings” and “processes” without producing the finished product.

If that seems a harsh assessment, it is one shared within their walls as they seek their first win of the season, in week three, without the hugely influential Bundee Aki, who has recklessly earned himself a lengthy sideline stint.

The forbidding lofty Bulls in Loftus Versfeld, welcoming back three Springboks and boasting a scintillating back three, would not be the ideal oppostition to kickstart a genuine transformation in fortunes.

But change has to start somewhere. It would be typical were it to happen at one of the most formidable venues in the sport.

“This weekend, I suppose,” says flanker Conor Oliver, who has joined up for the second leg of his side’s daunting early season trek down south.

“Yeah, this weekend is the perfect time for it. As soon as possible. It’s not like we’re waiting to find anything. We’re trying to find it.

“We’ve looked at last week and the opportunities we are creating are massive. For me, it’s as soon as possible. We are going to do it. I have massive confidence in the group.”

That confidence has been undermined, thanks to glaring errors and repeated indiscipline that doesn’t even count Aki’s wanton neglect of rugby’s altered landscape.

Read More

With a Bulls side strengthened from the relatively inexperienced team that somehow navigated a comeback win against Edinburgh last weekend – White notes this week’s “incredible back-line” – Connacht can’t afford indiscretion in the quest for valour.

“For us, the frustration is that there’s a lot of similar types of penalties,” notes assistant coach Dewald Senekal, the South African native returning to familiar pastures.

“We had three penalties for not rolling away against Stormers, so we needed to quickly adapt to the interpretation of the referee. We knew he was really hot on that.

“I’ve never coached someone to lift a leg in maul defence in my life, but we’ve been penalised three times for that. On top of it, that’s something referees are looking for at the moment. So that’s really the frustration and we as a team have to own that, and as coaches as well.

“We need to quickly move on from that because we’re in South Africa, we went up to Ulster and you can’t win a game away from home giving up 15 or 16 penalties. It’s impossible to do that, so we have to make better decisions.”

The balance between physical intent and mental acuity is another delicate line. “It’s always nice having Springboks come back, especially when they are looking as good as Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and S’bu Nkosi,” says Jake White of the electric internationals threatening a Connacht revival.

“Connacht are a dangerous team. We saw that in the last competition when they gave us a good smack in Galway. A lot has changed since then, and we know what we have to do.

“Connacht are a side that never give it away. Even though the score was a blowout, and even in their first game against Ulster, they were in it until the end.

“We can’t just think things will go our way – last week, they played without Bundee Aki in the last half of the game. We know they gave us a hiding last year, and we know we need to play really well.

“They are a very direct team, the most direct team in the competition. They are well-coached and I know Andy Friend well. They are a typical Irish team in that they give nothing away. They fight to the end.”

Connacht need more than bluster. They’re talking a good game but need to play one now.

Discovering an unlikely route to success would be typical of Connacht, which is itself part of a wider problem.

Verdict: Bulls

Bulls - KL Arendse; C Moodie, C Hendricks, D Kriel, S Nkosi; J Goosen, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar; F Klopper, W Steenkamp, R Nortje, M Coetzee (Capt), M van Staden, E Louw. Reps - JH Wessels, S Matanzima, M Smith, J Swanepoel, R Ludwig, E Papier, C Smith, L Mapoe.

Connacht - O McNulty; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; D Hawkshaw, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, L Fifita, O Dowling, J Murphy, C Oliver, J Butler (Capt). Reps: G Stewart, P Dooley, J Aungier, G Thornbury, S Hurley-Langton, C Reilly, B Ralston, C Booth.

Ref - Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Bulls v Connacht, 5.30 Irish time, Live TG4, Premier Sports