Brive announce departure of coach James Coughlan

Former Munster No 8 James Coughlan has been involved in French rugby since 2014. Photo: Sportsfile

James Coughlan is on the look-out for a new coaching position after Brive announced his departure from the role of defence coach.

The former Munster number eight, who has been pursuing his coaching development at the French rugby HQ in Marcoussis, has been immersed in French rugby since joining Pau as a player in 2014.

He has had coaching stints there in the club’s Academy, as well as with lower league side Aix-En-Provence, where he impressed as a forwards’ coach, before hooking up with former Irish international Jeremy Davidson at Brive in 2020.

"CA Brive would like to thank James Coughlan for his involvement and determination in serving the club throughout the season," the club said in a surprising statement this morning, as Coughlan’s work has been well-received there.

"The whole club wishes him the best for the rest of his career."