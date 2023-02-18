Brittany Hogan: ‘I could have gone in a downward spiral. Sport changed my life and it saved my life’

Brittany Hogan in action against France in last year's Six Nations

Brittany Hogan with Caelan Doris at the launch of the Childline by ISPCC’s Let’s Sweat it Together campaign, which takes place from March 27 to April 2. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

TALK has been Brittany Hogan’s route to peace, a way out of the darkness that engulfed her during her teenage years.

She has been telling her story to counsellors regularly for over a decade, working to come to terms with the abuse she suffered as a young child.

So, when it comes to opening up to a pair of strangers on a park bench in Dublin, the 24-year-old Ireland international from Co Down does it in her stride.

Hogan hopes that by speaking publicly about her experience, others will be empowered to do the same. That’s why she’s chosen to be an ambassador for the ISPCC, describing herself as “once being that child in need, desperate for someone to talk to”.

She’s ready to explain why.

“So, when I was young, when I was a child under 10, I was sexually abused by someone I trusted, someone that I put a lot of faith in,” she begins.

“And I didn’t understand what it was. I had no idea what happened. You know, whenever you are talking to someone you trust, you don’t think they would actually hurt you.

“I suppose I never really thought that that was hurt until a few years later when the survival instincts and behaviours I learned didn’t really help me in my teen years.

“I struggled a lot with not sticking up for myself in situations and sport is the only thing that kept me on the right path, to be honest.

“Actually having a schedule and being kicked out of the house to go training was a lifesaver for me. It was so important.

“I was so young that I didn’t even know talking was a thing, I didn’t know that feelings were a thing, I didn’t know that emotions were things. I just felt them and didn’t really understand what was going on.

“It wasn’t until I was older that my survival instincts and the behaviours I learned . . . not bit me in the backside, but it was only then that I realised, ‘That’s not right, I’m not reacting to this scenario in the way that’s best for me.’

“I was doing things for other people and got into another couple of situations that I didn’t want to be in and it wasn’t until I was about 20 . . . like, I’ve been through numerous years of counselling and therapy since I was about 13, so it wasn’t until I went to the Laragh (Counselling) Service in Dublin a couple of years ago that I re-taught myself the behaviours and understood everything that was going on.

“Childline is fantastic. The motto they have of, ‘If it’s big for you, it’s big for us’ and actually getting kids to learn how to speak, I think that’s just so important because I was never taught that and didn’t know that you could talk about feelings.

“That’s why I wanted to get involved.”

Now that she’s completed her work with Laragh, she can reflect with pride on her achievements and recognises the role the sport played in helping her cope.

“One hundred per cent. I could have gone the complete opposite direction. I could have gone on a downward spiral and mightn’t even be sitting beside you right now,” she says.

“Sport changed my life and saved my life.

“That discipline of having to do something and put your love into something. I’m competitive, so to get that boost, even going for a walk and the serotonin, it uplifted me and really helped.

“Going for a walk and a talk is a great initiative.”

Hogan is used to talking about her experiences.

“I kind of had to go and speak to people after I told my mum what had happened,” she explains.

“I was about 13 and it had to be dealt with by authorities. So, I had to go to a therapist. I had to go to a counsellor.

“Not that I was forced to talk, but I learnt pretty quickly that if you don’t speak or talk about your worries and understand your emotions, then it’s not going to help and you’re just going to go backwards.

“I know a lot of people wouldn’t be too open to talk about their feelings, but I think that’s just something we find a little bit of shame in, actually opening up. Because I’ve been doing it for so long, I’m the complete opposite.

“It took me five years to tell my mum what had happened to me, so I can completely understand, and it is personal preference, but it’s just so important that people have to understand that talking about their emotions, no matter how big or small, it helps everything. A problem shared is a problem halved.”

Working with Laragh to come to terms with her experience has not been an easy road.

“I had two years with that service and it was the hardest two years of my life. I know I’d been through the services before, but that was just me talking,” she says. “Now it was me relearning and changing my behaviours, and it was horrific. It was very hard.

“When I finished up with them about four or five months ago, I felt great pride.

“It kind of took me a while to realise it’s not really until I talk to other people, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve gone through a lot and what you’ve achieved now says a lot about your character’.

​“I’d much prefer people to know me as a good person and a kind-hearted and compassionate person rather than the player I am.

“But it just so happens I love rugby, so I put a lot of dedication and hard work into it. At the moment, both of them feel very successful.”

Even as she struggled to find her voice, Hogan was achieving on the rugby pitch as a talented back-row.

She was identified by the IRFU as a player of promise and has won 10 caps in XVs since her debut against Italy in 2020 while also starring on the sevens circuit.

“I was actually a little bit later into rugby,” she says.

“I started when I was 15 in Ballynahinch. I got fast-tracked, talent identified through the Ulster branch, and there was an Ireland sevens tournament within three or four months, so I was on the U-18s then.

“I suppose I never really thought about playing for Ireland, or I didn’t even know that that was possible.

“My grandda, Les, is a massive rugby fan. He’s played it all his life.

“Especially when I was going to Ballynahinch playing U-18s, our numbers were small. The talent pool and player pool are huge now compared to when I started.

“I didn’t even think it was a possible thing for me to wear the green jersey, but you’d be watching other people do it in other sports and other countries, but then when it does happen, it’s a dream come true.

“I’m really passionate about it, so yeah, it was a bit crazy.

“He (Les) messages me all the time about rugby, watches all my games. My mum as well. Whenever I was playing in the AIL, I played with Cooke and she travelled to every single game, home or away. It was her weekend. It was fab and a great family experience.

“But my grandda is my harshest critic! He texts me after games, ‘That was good, that was not so good’.”

Around the Irish set-up, Hogan has found her voice and through her experiences has learnt to recognise when her team-mates are struggling.

“That comes from the senior players before us as well,” she says.

“I was in training with Lou Galvin and Hannah Tyrrell. Lucy Mulhall is great at it, and in the 15s, Lauren Delany is fantastic at speaking. Claire Keohane, Lindsay Peat – there are loads of examples of people who have gone through things that are really open and so approachable.

“It makes it such a comfortable environment.

“We pride ourselves on trying to be the person before the player, and my first protocol, whenever I go into training, is to say, ‘Hello, how are you?’

“And I’m pretty good at picking up cues if someone isn’t great or is a bit sheepish or just acting out of the normal. I’ll make sure I go and speak to them and I’ve learned that from the players before me who have set great examples. It’s a great environment.”

Right now, she’s focused on getting her hand right in time for the Six Nations.

Having committed to the XVs after a stint as a contracted sevens player, she’s looking forward to getting going. After all she’s been through, Hogan can sum up her relationship with rugby with a smile on her face as she gets her message out there.

“I kind of live my life where if I’m not happy, it’s not really worth doing what I’m doing,” she says.

“With rugby, we all talk about our ‘whys’ and what brings you to training, what pushes you through a hard conditioning session or in the 78th minute when you’re on the try-line.

“My ‘why’ goes two ways; I built such a resilience when I was going through a lot of trauma, but I also just love the game.

“The game makes me so happy. It’s great fun and I love the girls. I love the thrill of it and it’s really easy for me to turn up to training.

“I don’t really need a ‘why’, it’s just my favourite job in the world. I’m a very passionate person and if something doesn’t make me happy, I’ll change it, but at the moment, rugby is my ‘why’.”

Childline ambassador Brittany Hogan was speaking at the launch of the ISPCC’s latest fundraising campaign, Let’s Sweat it Together, which takes place nationwide from March 27 to April 2