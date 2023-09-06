Brian O’Driscoll confident Ireland can navigate land of the big beasts in France

Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll has teamed up with Guinness to help launch their new rugby campaign ‘Don’t Jinx It’. Photo: INPHO

It would appear Brian O’Driscoll bows to the inevitable gospel of the modern game which informs us that there are three attributes required of a World Cup-winning squad.

Physicality, physicality and physicality.

It’s an old gag but the serious consequences of its inherent truth have been absorbed by every Irish outfit that has tried – and failed – to shed its unwanted status as the World Cup’s poorest-performing Tier One member in history.

Despite the wondrous talents who will grace the stage this autumn, from lithe wisps at scrum-half to deft, dancing three-quarters, they are nothing without the space and the time on the ball afforded them by the sport’s barrel-chested and bicep-pumping behemoths.

Ireland are no different; for their halves to shine, and midfielders to create the chances for wings to finish, they must win sport’s equivalent of trench warfare – the gainline.

​Without it, skill is reduced to nought. While they will by no means be the biggest or weightiest of the cup’s leading contenders, how they carry their heft will be crucial.

“The game is about physicality, it’s about confrontations, it’s about winning the collision zone – be it in possession or in defence,” says O’Driscoll.

“And if you don’t win that contact zone it’s going to be a hard day at the office, and that exists in the scrum and then in every tackle.

“So you would argue that in the past, when Ireland have come unstuck, they have come off second best in that regard and that’s why big teams like South Africa, Argentina, England and New Zealand have got the better of us because they have imposed themselves on us physically.

“Whereas we have a game-plan now that yes we have to be able to match them, particularly in defence in that regard, but we can navigate our way into a less attritional game and more about decision-making and that plays to our strengths a little bit more.

“That’s why we have got ourselves so many victories over the last couple of years, we have played to our strengths and that needs to be continued if we’re to have any success in this World Cup.”

For him, a specimen like Caelan Doris typifies the new breed of Irish player, resourceful enough to engineer a dominance in the contact area, but also able to deliver a modicum of craft to underline his graft.

“Someone that I’ve really admired for a few years now is Caelan Doris, given the type of player that he is.

“Maybe there is a hiccup remaining in very attritional games whether he’s delivered his best performance and more recently against La Rochelle, maybe he had a quieter second half against another one of the best No 8s in the world in Gregory Alldritt.

“So if there’s something that maybe he needs to prove in this World Cup, it’s that he’s able to play with lots of variety to his game, physical, confrontational, but also all-court, both sides of the ball, stealing ball but carrying and using subtle hands.

“When you have that array of skills and the opposition don’t know what’s coming, that’s what makes you such a danger. So for me he has become a very, very important player for this Irish team.”

Such are the historic hangovers about Ireland’s inability to prolong their interest in the competition beyond the last eight, there have been suggestions touted by some former players and coaches that Andy Farrell’s side should, effectively, ‘throw’ their pool game with the beastly world champions South Africa.

The theory imagines that this might ensure Ireland might remain fresher for their World Cup quarter-final challenge against presumably France or New Zealand.

It is one predicated upon hubris and roundly rejected by the former Ireland captain, as if repugnant to the competitive juices that once coursed through his veins.

“I wouldn’t be a fan,” he says of the gambit. “You want to set your stall out. There’s a little bit of having to beat the best to be the best.

“It doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes other teams can beat them along the way for you. It’s the message that it sends out that you’re going in half-baked into one game and then that puts pressure on you going into the Scotland game.

"A Scotland team who will know exactly what they might need to do. I think that's dangerous territory to go down and I wouldn't anticipate that we will be seeing that version of things from Andy Farrell to be honest."