Brent Pope: 'Leo Cullen won’t be punching the air just yet but he will be proud that Leinster showed real grit'

Last week, in a game that really didn’t flow, visitors Benetton had a fair chunk of possession and territory, yet Leinster had the creative edge and ability to be clinical when they had to be, that knack of scoring almost every time they got into the opposition territory.

This weekend, despite Lyon’s impressive home record this year and despite the French side having well over 60 per cent of the ball and field position, Leinster ground out another win. Rugby cliché time: It wasn’t pretty but it was pretty effective.

This 13-6 away win was all about courage and defensive grit, Leinster rolled up their sleeves and fronted up in a magnificent defensive effort, especially when down to 14 men after busy Leinster winger Jordan Larmour was yellow-carded when he prevented what looked like a certain Lyon try.

It was far from vintage Leinster and they did not start well. But Lyon’s big pack, while impressive at scrum-time, often became isolated and one-dimensional in their carry and attack.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen praised his players' doggedness in their win over Lyon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster, despite giving away a string of penalties, kept their line intact and Lyon were forced to register just two successful kicks at goal all match.

All the Leinster players contributed to the win, some more than others, and because of the nature of this victory, the accolades go mostly to the forwards.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher further enhanced his reputation and a rampant James Ryan was galloping like a back, although a simple draw and give pass could have handed Leinster another try after his breakout in the second half.

Flanker Josh van de Flier was at the heart of every Leinster attack, and was my Man of the Match.

Rhys Ruddock was, as always, a rock in defence and in attack he is such an unselfish player, often latching onto his teammates and using his considerable frame to push them through holes that looked like they weren’t there.

The last of that triumphant was No 8 Max Deegan, who was not overawed by the occasion and grew into the greater demands of European rugby.

Deegan defended smartly, had some nice touches with ball in hand and for good measure, showed excellent body position in scoring the game’s only try, with considerable help from Ruddock on his hip.

When the pack was reshuffled later on, Deegan stayed on the pitch – a huge mark of faith from Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

The Leinster backline did not get to see much front-foot ball but when they did, they always seemed more capable of doing something creative, especially wingers Larmour and James Lowe (below), while Robbie Henshaw again showed what he brings in defence.

Luke McGrath struggled a bit early on, but full-back Rob Kearney again proved that on a mucky surface in France, he is the just the type of player you want at your back.

Kearney’s excellent field position meant that most of the kicks from Lyon found a safe pair of hands and not grass.

Leo Cullen won't be punching the air just yet but he will be proud that, despite being on the back foot for long periods, Leinster showed real grit.

They can now confidently go into back-to-back games against Northampton, matches that even this early may go a long way to sorting out this group pre-Christmas.

The perfect result for Leinster would have been what looked like a draw for Benetton against the fancied Northampton earlier in the day, until the home side foolishly allowed Northampton’s Dan Biggar to steal an 83rd minute winner that leaves Northampton alongside Leinster at the top of the pool.

It also showed Leinster that Benetton still remains a tough enough away fixture later in the season.

Despite leading the French Championship with eight wins from nine games, you wonder what’s left in it for Lyon.

A single bonus point means they will have to win all their home games and grab a couple of away wins, and one of those would have to be in Dublin.

You’d have to think Lyon may just concentrate on their domestic record after this loss.

