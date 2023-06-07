Brendan Fanning: Sad state of London Irish sums up Premiership’s precarious finances
Brendan Fanning
Chances are most of us scanning results of a Premiership weekend look first for London Irish.
Latest Rugby
Brendan Fanning: Sad state of London Irish sums up Premiership’s precarious finances
Breaking | ‘Bitterly disappointing’ call for Mick Crossan as London Irish file for administration
London Irish suspended from Premiership and entire league structure after takeover deal collapses
The key questions answered as London Irish face day of reckoning on the anniversary of D-Day
Former Ireland star Jared Payne joins Scarlets coaching staff
Former Munster head coach Rob Penney to take the reins at Crusaders
London Irish face suspension from Premiership as deadline looms
Brendan Fanning: Fall and rise of Red reign
Paul Kimmage: David Corkery has been shunned in his hour of need
Bernard Jackman: Defence guru Jacques Nienaber is just what Leinster need
Top Stories
Well-known bike racer appears in court accused of rape on Isle of Man
Vincent Hogan: The life of Teddy McCarthy – a story of extraordinary glory touched with terrible sadness
Raising twins: ‘Everything is in stereo — if you give out to one, the other will think it’s funny and do the same thing’
Child under the age of 17 among one of the homeless deaths in Dublin this year
Latest NewsMore
‘I was surprised’ – Rory McIlroy says he has ‘mixed emotions’ on bombshell golf merger
Junior Cycle English: a bit of a “mash up” in one question
Leaving Cert English Paper 1 (higher level) analysis by teacher Clodagh Havel
Prince Harry arrives in the High Court in London for a second day give evidence in phone hacking case
The ruthless Nova Kakhova dam attack shows how desperate Putin has become
Police release footage of crash caused by a car going wrong way along M5
West Ham fans prepare for first European final since 1976
Well-known bike racer appears in court accused of rape on Isle of Man
Kiss rocker Gene Simmons hails ‘insane’ visit to Houses of Parliament
Brendan Fanning: Sad state of London Irish sums up Premiership’s precarious finances