Brendan Fanning: Even with Toulouse on the horizon, something below the surface warrants Leo Cullen’s attention

A rejigged U-20 competition could benefit everyone

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Image: Sportsfile.© SPORTSFILE

Brendan Fanning

This is clearly a fraught time for Leo Cullen. He is under the cosh to deliver silverware as expectations ramp up to uncomfortable levels.