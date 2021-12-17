| 6.9°C Dublin

Brave pushback against IRFU is just the first step on a long road for women’s rugby

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ireland players stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland players stand for the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

This time last week, a large group of current and former women’s rugby players were sitting on a time-bomb and the detonator was set for Monday morning.

Word of some form of united stance had been bubbling beneath the surface ever since Anthony Eddy’s infamous press conference and the subsequent stand by Cliodhna Moloney and her team-mates, but no one could have anticipated the strength of the message that was delivered.

