This time last week, a large group of current and former women’s rugby players were sitting on a time-bomb and the detonator was set for Monday morning.

Word of some form of united stance had been bubbling beneath the surface ever since Anthony Eddy’s infamous press conference and the subsequent stand by Cliodhna Moloney and her team-mates, but no one could have anticipated the strength of the message that was delivered.

The letter sent by 59 former and current players to ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers exposed the depth of distrust that exists within the women’s game.

They sent it on Friday, published it on Monday, and then sat back to let their words do the rest.

Expand Close IRFU CEO Philip Browne will step down from his role at the end of the year. Photo: Sportsfile. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IRFU CEO Philip Browne will step down from his role at the end of the year. Photo: Sportsfile.

Even five days on, the language used remains extraordinary.

For this group of respected players to say they “lost all trust and confidence” in the body in charge of running the sport was about as damning an indictment as they come.

If their message didn’t land through their own words, then the IRFU’s response did the trick.

Their statement, issued on Monday afternoon at 4.30 – five hours after the letter was initially published on the42.ie – was dismissive and patronising.

The IRFU “refuted the overall tenor of the document”, questioned its timing and lectured the women on what they should have done.

On Friday, the union’s tune had changed utterly.

In a statement, it said it would meet one of the players’ key demands by publishing its two reports into women’s rugby.

The statement described the situation that has unfolded as “regrettable” and vowed “tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the union and our players”.

The events of Wednesday played a key role in the volte face.

Timing is everything and there’s no doubt the players knew that Chambers was due at a hearing of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport to discuss women in sport.

At the hearing, the minister questioned the tone of the union’s statement and vowed to meet the players, saying he and Martin would tackle their concerns in a robust manner.

Twice, the spectre of the Government withholding funds from the IRFU was raised by committee members.

Chambers was non-committal on the idea, but the suggestion would have spooked those in the corridors of power in Ballsbridge.

In between the players’ letter and the union’s robust response on Monday, news emerged that the Government were doling out €18m to the IRFU in pandemic support.

That cash is incredibly important in keeping the show on the road and, with restrictions on crowds looming large again with the Six Nations only six weeks away, this was not a good time to get on the government’s bad side.

Next week, the ministers will meet the two parties and the union – who are yet to engage with the players – want to meet a delegation early in the new year to begin a process of reconciliation.

No doubt the players will be emboldened by the week that was.

Publishing the reports breaks the IRFU’s policy and now we can justifiably wonder if we’ll see the 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Cup reviews that have so far been kept in-house.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

Changing policy at this stage could prove problematic, particularly if Amanda Bennett – the former Wales international who is overseeing the World Cup review – has conducted interviews on the basis that it would not be published.

It may be uncomfortable reading for some who were involved in Italy, but transparency should be the way forward.

As the TDs and senators said on Wednesday, a publicly-funded body should have nothing to hide.

Perhaps these reports will shine lights on the corners of the IRFU that they would prefer to stay in the shadows.

As the organisation prepares to part with long-term chief executive Philip Browne, there is a chance to modernise and improve, all of which comes from this crisis.

However, it has to be willing to do so at every level.

Before yesterday’s statement, it was evident that some within the organisation were keen to speak ill of some signatories of the letter, while the late-night incident that followed the loss to Scotland has been dragged up once again.

The statement was a start, but the players will have to wait and see the two reviews and listen to what the union has to say before they’ll be sure that they’re making headway.

When your starting point is describing an organisation as “untrustworthy”, there’s a long road to go.

But they’ve travelled a far distance between Monday and Friday already.