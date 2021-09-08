Box-office returnee Zebo stars in 15 shades of grey

Simon Zebo is back with Munster, but he is not guaranteed his place. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Simon Zebo doesn’t need to be in Fifty Shades of Grey to set the pulses racing – 15 will suffice.

The prodigal son donned an unfamiliar grey jersey as he returned to Thomond Park for Munster last weekend for an internal hour-long challenge against red-shirted colleagues.

Zebo’s side ran out 38-21 winners as the locals welcomed back the returning hero with the film-star looks.

However, despite the fact that the IRFU have weighed in with a wedge of cash to help fund the return of the Irish international to home shores, Johann van Graan has reiterated his stance that a starting place is not guaranteed.

“He came in on the first day and it was like he was never away,” said the South African. “When he came back at the time in pre-season, the group was still pretty young, so that was really good for him to get to know all the non-international lads.

“He has been brilliant, worked really hard on his conditioning. You can also see, from a leadership point of view, a back-three point of view, the role he will play in the team.

"We have a lot of depth in those positions. Right from the offset, we said he is not guaranteed a place in the team. Just like every other player, he is going to have to work and perform to get into that starting team, but he’s been brilliant.

“On top of it all, if you saw some moments on Saturday, when red played grey, he certainly hasn’t lost his magic with ball in hand.”

Neil Cronin makes a welcome return to action after a long-term knee injury for this Saturday’s friendly against Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park. Mike Haley (groin) and Dan Goggin (thigh) have returned to training this week.

RG Snyman steps up his rehabilitation and is expected to be available for a possible return to action in October.

Meanwhile, the IRFU will delay their response after organisers of a proposed £250m World 12s competition claimed they would recruit leading players by auction ahead of their 2022 launch.

“The IRFU note today’s announcement and welcome World Rugby’s call for comprehensive consultation,” they said.