Botha strikes late to secure bonus for Munster

Munster kicked off a marathon run of 13 matches in a row with a bonus-point win at Irish Independent Park.

After being forced to dig deep against a gutsy Ospreys side, Johann van Graan’s men were good value for their victory which gets their PRO14 campaign back on track after losing away to the Cheetahs last time out.

JJ Hanrahan of Munster is tackled by James Hook of Ospreys. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ospreys, having conceded 91 points when going down heavily to Leinster and Ulster this season, showed much better defence as Munster started brightly.

The only try of the opening half came from Munster loosehead James Cronin, who finished off a good move by the impressive Mike Haley and Dan Goggin to continue the form which saw him hit a hat-trick for Highfield last week.

Tyler Bleyendaal slotted the conversion to get Munster up and running after 17 minutes on a wet night in Cork.

Both sides, who will be much changed when they meet next month in the Champions Cup, squandered early penalties to the corners, while Haley averted the danger after a Bleyendaal kick in midfield was charged down.

Rhys Marhsall of Munster goes over to score his side's second try. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ospreys failed to make the most of the resultant five-metre scrum but out-half Luke Price got them off the mark seven minutes from the break after Jack O’Donoghue’s high tackle.

Boosted by that score, Ospreys pressed forward and when Munster were pinged on their own scrum, Price cut the gap to the minimum at the break (7-6).

Munster took control after the restart and they turned the screw when Ospreys flanker Sam Cross was binned for knocking the ball out of scrum-half Neil Cronin’s hands under the posts.

Munster hooker Rhys Marshall tapped and drove to score, with Bleyendaal converting for 14-6. Price pulled back a penalty but Munster crossed again with the extra man, a flowing move from left to right seeing Goggin put Haley through and got over for another converted try to lead 21-9 after 50 minutes.

Price pulled back another penalty for Ospreys and Munster had to wait until the final minute before they secured the bonus point after Haley set up the opportunity with a counter kick.

Munster kept their composure and drove home with Arno Botha getting the touchdown to secure maximum points.

MUNSTER – M Haley; C Nash, D Goggin (S Arnold 75), R Scannell, S Daly; T Bleyendaal (JJ Hanrahan 60), N Cronin (C Casey 69); J Cronin (L O’Connor 56), R Marshall (K O’Byrne 60), S Archer (J Loughman 69); J Holloway (F Wycherley 51), B Holland; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, J O’Sullivan (A Botha 58).

OSPREYS – C Evans; H Dirksen, S Williams, T Thomas-Wheeler, T Williams (L Klim 62); L Price (J Hook 69), M Aubrey (R Morgan-Williams 69); R Jones (G Thomas 60), S Parry (S Otten 60), T Botha (M Fia 9); D Lydiate, L Ashley; O Cracknell, S Cross (W Griffiths 53), G Evans (D Baker 12-22 HIA) (D Baker 60).

REF – S Berry (SARU)

