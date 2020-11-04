Boost for Leinster and Ireland as Tadhg Furlong hits comeback trail

Leinster and Ireland have been handed a major boost as Tadhg Furlong is set to increase his training load this week after his calf injury.

A back problem followed by the calf issue has meant Furlong has yet to play since rugby's return in August.

The tighthead has missed several big games already, including the conclusion of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

Andy Farrell will be keen not to rush one of his key men back too soon, but with four games coming up in the Autumn Nations Cup, Furlong will be expected to feature.

So too will Ryan Baird, as he also steps up his recovery from an abductor strain.

The uncapped lock was included in the Ireland squad before he was forced to withdraw due to the injury picked up last month.

Hooker Sean Cronin is also on the comeback trail following a spell out with a minor thumb injury.

Leinster are set to travel to take on the Ospreys on Sunday.

