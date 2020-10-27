Boost for France ahead of Six Nations showdown as Bernard Le Roux cleared of striking charge

France’s form second-row Bernard Le Roux has been cleared to face Ireland in Saturday’s Six Nations title clash in Paris.

The player had been cited for striking against Alun Wyn Jones in Saturday night’s meeting with Wales at Stade de France but manager and former hooker Raphael Ibanez announced the news on twitter a short while ago.

“After the hearing of Bernard Leroux with the disciplinary commission of the Committee of 6 Nations, it is with pleasure that I inform you that our exemplary player has no charge against him. He will be able to defend our colors on Saturday against Ireland.”

Le Roux had appeared at a discplinary (sic) meeting via Zoom video in front of a World Rugby appointed thee man independent panel comprised of Charles Cuthbert (UAE – Chairman), Frank Hadden (Sco) and Leon Lloyd (Eng).”

Online Editors