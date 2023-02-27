Blow for Leinster as Joe McCarthy faces two months out after ankle surgery

Leinster and Ireland lock Joe McCarthy has been ruled out for two months after undergoing ankle surgery.

McCarthy had been part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad but having recently been released to get some game-time with Leinster, he suffered an ill-timed setback.

The 21-year-old will hope to make it back before the end of the season and reignite his chances of making the World Cup squad.

McCarthy’s place in the current squad went to Ulster second-row Kieran Treadwell, who travelled to Rome with the extended group last weekend.

The Ireland and Leinster coaching staff are excited about McCarthy’s potential, however, considering he now faces a spell on the sidelines, he is up against it to make the plane to France.

In better news for Leinster, Ciarán Frawley is nearing a return from his knee injury.

The Skerries native has endured a frustrating season but as he looks to increase his training load this week, he could come into contention for Saturday’s URC trip to Edinburgh.

South African lock Jason Jenkins came through the recent win over Dragons with no issues following his return from a hamstring injury.

Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain sidelined.