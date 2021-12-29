Blow for Connacht as Abraham Papali’i's move to Brive is confirmed

Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali’i's move to Brive at the end of the season has been confirmed by the French club.

Papali’i has signed a two-year contract with Brive, as he follows his Connacht team-mate Sammy Arnold to the Top 14 outfit next summer.

The 28-year-old joined Connacht from rugby league in 2020, but his time in Galway has been blighted by disciplinary issues, as he struggled to get to grips with union.

Papali’i was sent off three times for high tackles in his first season with Connacht, while he has only made three appearances in the current campaign.

An imposing ball-carrier, the Kiwi will return to France to work under former Ulster, Ireland and Lions lock Jeremy Davidson, who will hope to get more out of the Papali’i than Connacht managed in what has ultimately been a disappointing spell at the Sportsground.

“Abraham Papali’i is a player of Samoan origin who played for many years in New Zealand,” Davidson said.

“He has already proven his ability to cross into rugby league in France. It will densify (improve) our workforce (squad) and allow us to move forward with and without the ball in the years to come.”

One-time capped Ireland centre Arnold is also set to seek a fresh challenge in France after signing a three-year deal with Brive.

Connacht recently confirmed that Ultan Dillane will leave the province at the end of the season, with the Ireland lock believed to be following Papali’i and Arnold to the Top 14, by linking up with Ronan O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan at La Rochelle.



Read More



