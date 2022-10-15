Blackrock boost as Beibhinn Parsons is available to terrorise UL Bohemians defence

Beibhinn Parsons was back terrorising defences last week and Blackrock College are hoping for more of the same from her when they visit UL Bohemians.

’Rock head coach Ben Martin has been able to include the Ballinasloe flyer, who ran in five tries against Galwegians, for today’s trip to Limerick.

“The sevens girls have made an obvious impact, and again, with their limited availability, we need to balance their development and involvement and the competition for places, which is huge especially in the back-line this week,” said Martin.

“Beibhinn has always been a star with a very grounded attitude. We’ve been waiting for her to mark her debut in the AIL with us and she certainly took that opportunity very well.”

’Rock welcome back captain Michelle Claffey in midfield, Anna Doyle is on the opposite wing to Parsons, while Hannah Hodges and Ali Coleman are drafted into the back-row, the latter starting at No 8.

UL pair together talented youngsters Kate Flannery and Muirne Wall at half-back, with Martin acknowledging: “Defensively, we will be tested. With an extended break, Bohs will be raring to go and have had three weeks to focus on their game plan, so it’ll be a nice tough battle.”

Galwegians are without their captain and the league’s top scorer, Nicole Fowley, for their visit to leaders Old Belvedere. French signing Maelle Jouve will deputise at out-half, having stepped up at training to claim the No 10 jersey.

’Wegians head coach Eoghan Maher commented: “Old Belvedere are going to be a fast-paced side. They will have a very mobile pack which we’ll have to match with our work rate. I’m confident in our own abilities and I’m looking forward to a hard game.”

Belvedere are also down a few bodies, with Emma Tilly, Katie Whelan, Aoife Dalton and Erin King away with the Ireland Sevens squad. Elise O’Byrne-White returns on the right wing and Caoimhe Guinan makes her debut in the second-row.

“Galwegians will be a significant test for us as they showed last week against ‘Rock,” admitted ‘Belvo boss Jonny Garth. “They are a big side and so we’ll need to match them at set-piece time and physically.”

Eve Higgins shifts to out-half for Railway Union’s encounter with Cooke. The twin threats of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Aoife Doyle are on either wing.

Sevens duty sees Wicklow lose both Ella Roberts and Vicky Elmes Kinlan, but club captain Erin McConnell and player-coach Niamh Ní Dhroma are fit for bench duty against Suttonians.

Versatile Suttonians back Emily McKeown broke her leg against Railway last Saturday and will be "a big loss", according to head coach Stephen Costelloe. Amber Redmond starts at scrum half, fresh from winning an AFL tournament with Ireland, and Sophie Gibney and Carrie O’Keeffe also return.