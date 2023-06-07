‘Bitterly disappointing’ call for Mick Crossan as London Irish file for administration

London Irish have filed for administration after being suspended from all competitions, the club have announced today.

The Rugby Football Union on Tuesday confirmed that neither Irish's owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the Gallagher Premiership for the 2023-24 campaign.

Crossan said: "Administration has always been the last resort, and something we hoped we could avoid. And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

"My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible."

Crossan added: "As a lifelong fan of London Irish, the club's suspension is bitterly disappointing, and I understand the sadness felt by the thousands of our loyal supporters and the frustrations of our incredible coaches, medical staff, back-office team, and players.

"But this decision has ultimately ended any hope of an acquisition of the club and has regrettably forced us to file for administration this morning."