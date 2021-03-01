'Billy will go down as a legend' – Van Graan hails retiring Holland's influence on Munster

Billy Holland will retire at the end of the season

Munster coach Johann van Graan has hailed his long-serving second-row Billy Holland who has confirmed he is to retire at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old Corkman, who last Friday became the province's second-most capped player of all time, will call it quits after 14 seasons in red.

Successive coaches have found Holland to be a reliable performer in the province's engine room and his leadership, experience and lineout work have been vital for the side in recent seasons

“I only just said it recently, Billy will go down as a Munster legend in the history of the club, and rightly so," van Graan said.

“We all know the incredible character he is and how hard he works behind the scenes, always getting the job done.

"He has given his all to the jersey and all I can do is thank him for his service and commitment to Munster Rugby.

“We won’t dwell on it too much now, as ever the professional, Billy still has a job to do, helping to lead an ambitious group at this time.”

Holland, who made the first of his 241 appearances for Munster in 2007 and won one Ireland cap, said he wants to go out on a high.

“I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on," he said.

“To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for.

“I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster Rugby to hang up my boots.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the incredible journey just yet, as right now my focus is on performing to the best of my ability every time I’m handed that cherished red shirt.

"I am excited to help Munster continue to move forward and achieve our potential for the rest of the season.”

