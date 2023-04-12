Billy Vunipola a doubt for World Cup as he is ruled out for rest of season

Billy Vunipola of Saracens receives attention after injuring his knee during their Heineken Cup game at La Rochelle. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Vunipola’s sustained his injury in Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat at La Rochelle on Sunday.

Vunipola will miss the Gallagher Premiership leaders’ last three games of the regular season and home semi-final, as well as the Twickenham final if they reach that stage.

It is also a blow to his hopes to mounting an England comeback in time for this autumn’s World Cup, although a time-frame for his recovery has yet to be provided.

He has won 67 caps since his England debut in 2013, but has not played since the defeat by South Africa in November.

He started all of England's matches at the 2019 World Cup as they were beaten by the Springboks in the final, and also played twice in the 2015 tournament.