Billy Dardis hails 'honour' of captaincy as Ireland Sevens squad named for first Olympic Games

The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final to qualify for Tokyo 2020. Photo: Inpho/Manuel Blondeau

Billy Dardis will captain a 13-strong Ireland Sevens squad for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Gavin Mullin has been included despite missing last month's qualifying event due to injury. Meanwhile, Ulster flyer Aaron Sexton misses out.

This is the first time that Ireland will field a rugby team in the Olympics, with the Rugby Sevens event making its debut in 2016 at Rio.

Ireland will compete in Pool C, along with South Africa, USA and Kenya. The games will take place in the Tokyo Stadium, and will run from July 26 until July 28.

“Having the honour of being selected to captain Ireland at the Olympics is special and I don’t think I’ll come to realise the enormity of it for some time to come,” Dardis said.

“Going to Tokyo, we as a squad are representing so much more than ourselves and our families, but Irish Sport and Irish Rugby on the biggest sporting stage. To lead this group out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”

Greg O’Shea is no stranger to the Olympic movement, and previously competed in the Youth Olympics as a sprinter.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport, so to represent Ireland at the Games is a huge honour and it means even more to be there playing alongside my mates,” the former Munster Academy player said.

All the hard work and sacrifice has been worth it and now I just cannot wait to get out there and play.”

Anthony Eddy, IRFU director of Sevens rugby team added: “We are delighted to be representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics. The squad has worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and they will be determined to perform well and represent their country with distinction.

"Very few rugby players get the opportunity to play rugby for their country at the biggest sporting event in the world and this squad of players should be very proud of their achievement and they will be the first of many more to come.”



Team Ireland Olympics Sevens squad

Jordan Conroy

Billy Dardis

Ian Fitzpatrick

Foster Horan

Jack Kelly

Terry Kennedy

Adam Leavy

Hugo Lennox

Harry McNulty

Gavin Mullin

Greg O’Shea

Mark Roche

Bryan Mollen