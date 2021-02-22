Bigger squad sizes and more rest days – New Rugby World Cup measures confirmed

The 2023 World Cup will see changes to both the schedule and the size of squads. Image credit: Sportsfile.

World Rugby have announced that World Cup squad sizes will be increased from 31 to 33 for France 2023, as part of new player-welfare initiatives.

As well as that, all teams will have at least five days preparation for all matches for the first time, as the pool phase is extended by one week.

The latest developments come as the game's major stakeholders, including International Rugby Players, look to ensure that no team will have a rest period of less than five days, in order to optimise recovery and preparation time.

World Rugby have also committed to delivering a more balanced schedule in terms of overall rest periods, particularly for emerging nations.

The fixtures for the 2023 World Cup will be announced at the end of the month.

With the game becoming increasingly faster and more physical, it is hoped that by having two extra players permitted per squad, as well as more rest days, every team will be given a fair chance to recover between games during what is always a gruelling schedule.

International Rugby Players representative on the Rugby World Cup Board Brian O’Driscoll said:

"The game has become too physical and competitive for short turnarounds. All teams have found it tough, particularly those without the squad depth of the major nations.

“This is a positive step forward for the game and further demonstration of how International Rugby Players and World Rugby can work together towards better outcomes”.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added:

"This is a landmark day for Rugby World Cup and the sport. As a rugby father, former player, fan and administrator, player welfare is at the very top of my agenda. This continued focus for a player-first decision reflects that commitment.

“Men’s Rugby World Cup schedules are difficult to balance owing to the format of four pools of five teams. Japan 2019 provided the best balance and best-ever welfare outcomes, but we still had a limited number of relatively short rest periods between some matches.

"In collaboration with France 2023 and International Rugby Players, this decision means that every player and every team will have a fairer chance to perform to their potential in every fixture, and now we will work with the teams to reduce overall load for players. Including travel.”

At the last World Cup in Japan in 2019, injury replacements per match reduced from 2.08 per match in 2015 to 1.13 in 2019, while there was a 28pc overall concussion incidence decrease compared to the 2018 elite competition average, and a 37pc reduction in tackle concussion incidence compared to the 2018 elite competition average.

Online Editors