Big match preview: Calmness remains the key to outwitting the Wallabies

The Ireland team during the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

NO matter what happens tonight, 2022 will go down as a successful year for Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

The coach’s standards, however, demand one last performance to sign off on a high. A win would deliver a record-equalling 12 successive home victory, ensure they go into the New Year as the world’s No 1 side and would mean they’d be the first team to complete a hat-trick of victories over the big three southern hemisphere sides since England in 2002.

By picking his strongest side, the coach has placed a priority on the result and afforded the wounded Wallabies due respect.

The Australians have taken to the mattresses this week in the wake of their defeat to Italy, head coach Dave Rennie is fighting for his job and the chief executive of Rugby Australia has had to come out and give him the dreaded vote of confidence.

Backs are to the wall and the players are vowing to put in a performance that shows they’re on the right path. If it’s close to what they delivered in Paris two weeks’ ago, then Ireland will be tested.

The teams haven’t met since the series decider in Sydney in 2018, so there’s not too much recent history to go on.

The bookies are making it a 12-point game in Ireland’s favour, but Rennie’s men have been in three one-pointers so far on this gruelling five-game tour and it’d be no surprise if this was tight too.

Ireland come into the game after back-to-back victories, but they’re not happy with their performance levels, particularly in attack.

So, with Johnny Sexton back to drive standards they’re targeting major improvements.

If they deliver, they should be celebrating come 10pm tonight.

Calmness, it seems, is the key to ensuring they come out on the right side of the result.

​

Rediscover the attacking spark

A series win in New Zealand is the kind of feat that draws the world’s analysts’ attention.

So, every defence coach in the world has been looking at Ireland, trying to figure out how to shut down an attack that fizzled so brilliantly last summer.

The All Blacks XV, South Africa and Fiji all had a degree of success in shutting Ireland down and stopping them from getting into their flow.

Part of it required ill-discipline, with each opponent happy to cough up penalties to break up the play.

All week, Ireland have spoken about their need to adapt to what they’re seeing, to stay calm in the face of line-speed and to make the right decisions to get their attacking shape into action.

“Teams are understanding what we’re trying to achieve and coming and trying to stop it,” attack coach Mike Catt said. “We need to adapt to what they are doing to us and we need to play smarter.

“We’re exceptionally fit side, but I just think we need to box smarter in terms of where we’re going and how we manipulate a defence.

“It’s definitely getting tougher but the opposition you’re playing against, you’d expect it to get tougher anyway.

“Teams are going to work us hard but it just means we’ve got to be better at doing it. The opportunities are still there for us to go and score tries and get to the space nice and early.”

Ireland have been averaging 11 ’22 entries per match in this window, but their return of 2.5 per entry is lower than they would expect.

If they can improve that number, they’ll be in a strong position.

​

Play the conditions

The forecast is not good for tonight and, for all that Ireland are hoping to hit their attacking straps to sign off on the year in style, they may need to adopt a more pragmatic approach if the heavens open. “We’ve got a game for all types of weather,” Catt said. “You can bring your exit zone all the way up the pitch if you have to.

“If we have to go to box-kicking and that sort of stuff then every other team does it so I don’t see why we can’t.

“The ball’s always dry when you’re going to the lineout and stuff, so there’s ability to play and I think that’s always been our mindset. We can go and get momentum and build momentum on the back of it.”

If that means going to the air, then they’ll need to be accurate.

​

​Improve the kicking game

Catt reckons Ireland have huge scope to get better with their boot and the stats back him up, with the side at the bottom of the table for territory gains from the boot with an average of 21.2m compared to Australia who gain 32.2m from their clearing kicks.

Australia kick more frequently than any other side except Scotland, going to the air 71 times in three games.

“Our kicking game hasn’t been accurate enough and in terms of turning teams, especially against Fiji last week, I don’t think we turned them enough,” Catt said. “There are little things like that, those are all down to our decision-making and doing the right thing and the right time.

“But with Johnny back, a little bit more experience in the squad now, Hugo Keenan, who has been exceptional in our attack in terms of that stuff and getting himself in those positions and decisions, hopefully we’ll be able to create a little bit more tomorrow night.”

Ireland need Jamison Gibson-Park to be at his best at the base, while Sexton and Garry Ringrose are also key decision-makers in this regard.

The chasers will need to be on point, with Australia already demonstrating an ability to attack from anywhere with devastating effect on this tour.

If Ireland can win the kicking battle, then they’ll be on their way.

​

Attack in the air

They’ll also have noted that there might be no harm in putting the ball out, given Australia have lost 22pc of their lineouts against France and Italy. With Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony and Caelan Doris all capable of disrupting, Ireland will attack David Porecki’s throw and hope to reap the reward by quickly switching from defence to attack.

Their own lineout is solid and it’s just as well because more than half of Ireland’s tries come from that set-piece.

​

Keep heads and attack the ruck

The Wallabies are the most ill-disciplined tier-one team in 2022, conceding 13.8 penalties per game and they’ve spoken all week about keeping their cool. Ireland have put a huge focus on their penalty count, but the one area where they’ll push the envelope is the ruck where they’ll have noted Australia’s issues on their own ball when opponents get over the ball.

Beirne is the best in the business right now.

It’s all about getting ahead and staying there, forcing the visitors – who have a stacked bench – to chase the game and doubt themselves.

If they get that right, they can sign off on a high.