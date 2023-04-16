Better late than never - uncapped wonders finally being recognised for their service

A couple of hours after the game in Auch in summer 1988, Ireland captain Willie Anderson stood at the door to the team bus and shook the hand of every man as they boarded.

“Congratulations,” he said. “You’ve beaten France!”

It was a huge deal. A virtual development strength Ireland were on a four-game tour there, with no Tests scheduled. But the French decided to kill two birds with one stone: the second game was in the home town of coach Jacques Fouroux, so they wanted to put on a show; and they were touring Argentina soon after Ireland went home, so they needed a tune-up for that. Without giving much notice to their guests, they decided to go full bore.

Suddenly the Armagnac Bigorre selection became France in disguise, with eight of the starters from the Five Nations game between the countries a few months earlier, which France had won in Parc des Princes. To put it in context, Anderson was the only one from that Championship game to feature on the tour.

Ireland manager Ken Reid nearly keeled over when he got sight of the French selection at the last minute. Yet it developed into one of the great Irish performances away from home, as they somehow won 19-18. Afterwards when Reid, beaming with pride, climbed onto the coach he addressed the troops, telling them they deserved caps for what had in effect been a Test match.

“I’ll be taking this up with the IRFU when we get back,” he said.

No one was holding their breath. If the French weren’t giving caps for what was an international match in all but name — and the same a week later — then neither were the Irish. The matter died there. The IRFU report at the time referred to the touring party as the Shamrocks. Mercifully that title didn’t get another run out.

Getting a cap for Ireland in the old days was a battle. The IRFU only parted with these mementoes if the opposition was part of the old boys club — the founding fathers of the IRB as World Rugby was then known. Even when they relaxed that in 1986 by giving caps in the 66-0 demolition of Romania, they didn’t follow suit three years later when Ireland played summer Tests in Canada and the USA.

That was hard to fathom. Maybe it was because four first-choice Ireland players were away in Australia with the Lions, and that somehow demeaned the value of the games, but still it remains unclear.

Naturally enough quite a few lads fell through all those cracks over the years: playing in games that should have been recognised, but were not. The good news is they are about to be rescued, either in memory or in person. Either way, their names will be added to the list of those who have played for Ireland.

So from 1946 when immediately post-War an unofficial international series was played — leaving five men uncapped who deserved to be — to 1989 when Canada and USA awarded caps for Tests with Ireland, but the IRFU didn’t follow suit, the record is being amended.

Lansdowne centre Paul Clinch was on the bus that day in the south of France in 1988. The following summer he played in both Tests on the North America tour. To be capless after that little four-ball must have been a weight to carry around. And now, some 35 years later, surely he thought the ship had sailed?

“Yes I did but I’m grateful to the IRFU for the recognition, making me the oldest Lansdowne man to win a first cap,” he says. “I think I’m safe on not being overtaken on that one. It’s nice also to complete the set, if you like, with my grandfather Jammie, who played for Ireland in the ’20s, and my great grandfather ‘Coo’ (Andrew, 1892-97 Test career).

“There are a number of people who did a lot of work behind the scenes to put all this together and I really appreciate the gesture.”

Argentina features large in the window of uncapped wonders. On the 1952 tour there Clontarf’s Paul Traynor, now deceased, featured in both Tests, as did Frank O’Driscoll (UCD) and John Birch (Ballymena) on the 1970 trip. Three years later the Pumas came to town and Leo Galvin of Athlone made his debut, again with nothing to show for it. Galvin went on to become president of the Connacht Branch and served on the IRFU.

It was 1990 before the union decided to award caps for Test matches against Argentina. That earlier group must have looked at the late change in protocol and wondered why their efforts seemingly counted for less, especially if the games had been played on tour. Long before rugby became heavily monitored and regulated, the stuff that went on was downright dangerous. South America was not a jolly.

Rewriting history will present a minor logistical problem, and probably a few quirks. For example, every player who gets capped is given a number in sequence, so if Robert Bell Walkington got the ball rolling as number one against England in 1875 then Joe McCarthy, Ireland’s most recent, is coming in at 1141.

Rather then give the new caps numbers relating to their actual appearances they’ll probably arrive onto the list as a batch. In which case the pub quiz question presents itself: Name the father who was capped for Ireland 23 years after his son? The answer is Frank O’Driscoll (number 1149) following in the footsteps of Brian (945).

It’s likely the IRFU will use the World Cup warm-up game against England in August as the opportunity to recognise these players, or their representatives. Whatever is planned you’d hope it will involve an on-field presentation and a full house to show their appreciation. This has been a long time coming, but there’s never a bad time to do the right thing.