IT was designed for other purposes, but World Rugby’s own rules around sponsorship will save their blushes when the World Cup gets under way at the Stade de France on September 11 next year.

Normally, the name Altrad adorns both the blue and black jerseys with the industrial services company the lead sponsors of both the FFR and the NZRU. Sponsors don’t appear on World Cup jerseys and, for that, the governing body will be grateful.

Up until now, the name Altrad was synonymous with the billionaire businessman Mohed Altrad, who owns French champions Montpellier, but after yesterday it stands for a scandal that will hang over the international governing body right through the tournament.

Yesterday, World Rugby’s vice-chairman and French Federation president Bernard Laporte was convicted on bribery and corruption charges relating to his relationship with Altrad.

The French-Syrian magnate was also found guilty, as was Claude Atcher, who was, until October, the CEO of the 2023 World Cup.

Laporte received a two-year suspended sentence and a €75,000 fine after being found guilty of an illegal conflict of interests, insider influencing and four instances of passive corruption; each one “guided by a bias towards” Altrad.

The former France coach, who once served as sports minister under Nicolas Sarkozy and guided Toulon to the Champions Cup, was found to have unfairly favoured Altrad as jersey sponsor, while he also intervened on Montpellier’s behalf in a league matter and tried to help Altrad to buy Gloucester. There is also a charge related to World Cup partnership.

For his part, Altrad was hit with an 18-month suspended sentence and a €50,000 fine for active corruption, insider influencing and misuse of company assets.

Atcher, who was sacked for overseeing an alleged “climate of terror” at the French organising committee, was fined €5,000 for “acts of undeclared work”, while Serge Simon, the former FFR vice-president, was cleared of an illegal conflict of interests charge.

Laporte was also suspended from rugby activity for two years, but he intends to appeal and will remain in position at the FFR until that is heard.

World Rugby, meanwhile, were meeting last night to consider his position under its own ‘integrity code’.

Whatever happens, this is a hugely damaging chapter less than a year out from a tournament that was handed to France in hugely controversial circumstances in 2017. France were the surprise victors in a three-way vote against Ireland and South Africa.

The Rainbow Nation was the preferred bid of World Rugby but found itself out-manoeuvred by canny operator Laporte, who convinced enough delegates to cast their secret ballots France’s way.

South Africa came in as favourites, but the IRFU went into the vote confident they could split the initial vote and then carry the day on the run-off. In the end, they came third in the initial vote after losing the support of the Welsh, who voted for South Africa, and the Scottish and Italians, who voted for France.

On paper, the French brought the strongest financial proposition to the table. Its bid promised World Rugby €407 million, whereas Ireland and South Africa pledged around €315m.

Behind the scenes, there was all sorts of talk of shenanigans and promises. Laporte was the politician, the financial muscle. France, in the end, got their way.

Although one of the four charges Laporte was found guilty of related to a World Cup partnership, none of them had anything to do with the bid process.

But the South African and Irish unions will justifiably look at the events in Paris yesterday and wonder.

Certainly, it seems impossible that Laporte can play a leading role at his own tournament now.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said the sentence was an “obstacle for Bernard Laporte to be able, as it stands, to continue his mission in good conditions” as federation president.

She called for a “new democratic era to allow French rugby to rebound as quickly as possible and sufficiently healthy and solid, with a governance by the federation that will have the full confidence of the clubs”.

As recently as last month Laporte was at the body’s awards in Monaco, but last night he ‘self-suspended’ and will be subject of an ethics review. He has arguably been the most powerful man in rugby and his stamp is all over next year’s World Cup. Even if he is absent, his shadow will hang over that tournament.