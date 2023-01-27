Bernard Laporte has been convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets. Photo: Reuters

Bernard Laporte is to resign as president of the French rugby federation, according to informed sources in France.

Laporte stepped aside last month after being convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets. Police questioned him on Tuesday about allegations of additional financial wrongdoing, which he denied.

The 58-year-old had given up his role as president, meaning he could not take part in board meetings or sign official documents, after being convicted in mid-December, and suggested a temporary replacement in Patrick Buisson.

His proposal, however, was rejected on Thursday by the clubs' presidents, who were asked by the federation to validate, or reject Laporte's choice.

"He told the board he was going to step down," a source, who declined to be identified because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter, said.

France hosts the World Cup from September 8 to October 28.