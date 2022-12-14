| -2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bernard Laporte made a lot of pre-World Cup promises – it’s time to check if he kept them

Brendan Fanning

Former France head coach and union president Bernard Laporte has been handed a two-year suspended sentence. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former France head coach and union president Bernard Laporte has been handed a two-year suspended sentence. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Former France head coach and union president Bernard Laporte has been handed a two-year suspended sentence. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Former France head coach and union president Bernard Laporte has been handed a two-year suspended sentence. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

At the final bid presentation to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was the only state leader there in person to add his weight to his country’s cause.

At the gig in London it was noted that his opposite number, Theresa May, was supporting the Irish effort, while of much greater interest was the absence of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Most Watched

Privacy