At the final bid presentation to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was the only state leader there in person to add his weight to his country’s cause.

At the gig in London it was noted that his opposite number, Theresa May, was supporting the Irish effort, while of much greater interest was the absence of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

By then it was a three horse race: France, South Africa and Ireland. The governments of Ireland and South Africa were all over their countries’ bids to the degree of underwriting them.

No PR opportunity was passed over. Politicians love having their picture taken – bar being papped at the garden gate – so they filled their boots. Pas Monsieur Macron.

It was hard to separate Macron’s decision from that of his sports minister, who had earlier ordered an investigation into the actions of French rugby boss Bernard Laporte.

Even then it didn’t look great. Laporte was suspected of using his position as French Federation president to do a favour for his mate Mohed Altrad, the owner of Montpellier and sponsor of the French national side, when that club had a disciplinary charge to answer.

When the club got a reduction in sentence, a raft of the appeals board resigned. That’s when the sports minister got involved.

Its upshot emerged this week, with Laporte being found guilty of corruption and bias towards Altrad. He got a suspended two-year sentence and a fine of €75,000.

Altrad’s sentence for corruption and misuse of company funds was a suspended 18-month stretch and €50,000 fine.

Then there is Claude Atcher. He was sacked in October as CEO of RWC 2023 for “alarming managerial practices.”

Seemingly working on that gig was to subject yourself to a reign of terror. His wallet is €5,000 lighter after a fine for “undeclared acts of work.”

Bernard Laporte has been a hugely powerful figure in world rugby, a man with perhaps a unique range of experience: player, club coach, national coach, sports minister, federation president.

When he coached France, they stopped being France and became a hybrid of power and discipline, seasoned occasionally with flair. Ruthless was a word commonly used to describe them.

They topped the Six Nations table four times in eight years on his watch, two of them Grand Slams. France have only managed another two in the 14 seasons since he left. In his time with Toulon, they won a hat-trick of Heineken Cup titles alongside a Top 14 trophy – their first in 22 years.

From the moment the words ‘Laporte’ and ‘World Cup bid’ began to feature in the same sentence, you understood no stone would be left unturned, no tree unshaken in case what fell out of it could help the French bid.

That pitch remains unplayable in the minds of Irish rugby followers.

The feeling in the aftermath was that Ireland brought a Lada to a World Car of The Year Show and had to leave early in embarrassment. What were we even doing getting dressed up?

World Rugby’s technical review of the bids – a new mechanism in the process – found fault with Ireland’s plan regarding stadia and technology, but remarkably gave South Africa a pass on the security front even though the Commonwealth Games for 2022 knocked them back on that issue.

At that scale of event, politics infests every nook and cranny. So even the technical report doesn’t do quite what it says on the tin.

The line from Wales, for example, was they couldn’t vote for Ireland in case it undermined their man Gareth Davies, who was a director of RWC, who had signed off on the report.

Interestingly that didn’t bother England, who had Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby as well as a director of RWC.

With doubt cast over the votes from Wales, the Irish delegation became increasingly uneasy over the Scots piping up that it was less about Celtic brotherhood and more about the cash.

France had more of that in their party pack than Ireland and South Africa.

At the time there were all sorts of rumours about very sugary French sweeteners for Scotland, and while there was increased connection thereafter between the two countries, in facilitating male academy players down in Nice and female club players at the other end of the country, no great swag of cash has ever been identified that swung the Scottish votes.

Perhaps World Rugby will decide to review that process now and see how it stands up.

Just four months ago they announced a new integrity code describing it as “the key outcome of its recent wide-ranging and independence-led governance review.”

Part of that process was the appointment of an ethics officer, Neil Hallett, a former police detective in New Zealand.

“In his role, Hallett will act independently of World Rugby and his responsibilities include the assessment of eligibility of persons to be appointed as World Rugby officials, and investigating potential breaches of the Integrity Code.”

In light of the French court’s findings, you might say Hallers has his hands full. As do a few people in World Rugby’s HQ.

If the WR vice president is appealing his conviction as a crook, and France 2023 have had to ditch their CEO, would it be a good idea to take a look at all the pre-match promises and see if next year’s World Cup is on schedule to break new revenue records over and above the tournament fee?

If the Scots, for example, ditched Ireland in favour of the promised French bonanza, it’s worth seeing how all this is shaping up.

Rugby has changed how it does business. It used to be an old school tie, and long-standing relationships forged around protecting the elite. Now it’s pounds, shillings and pence. Show me the money?

Well, first show me the calibre of the man offering the money and why. Back in 2017, Mr Macron was being politic in avoiding Laporte. He dodged a bullet there.