Bernard Foley: ‘Ultra-competitive’ Johnny Sexton continues to show that age is just a number

Bernard Foley hasn’t yet had any long lost Irish cousins reaching out in search of tickets for Saturday night’s sold-out clash, but they are out there somewhere.

The Australia out-half’s family roots stem from Cork, and while Foley hasn’t delved any deeper into it, he is well aware of his heritage.

“You’d have to ask my dad, he’s a bit more well-versed on the history,” Foley said. “I’m sure there are a fair few Foleys in Ireland that if you looked hard enough down the family tree, we are probably all related.”

Recently recalled to the Wallabies squad after three years out in the cold, Foley is enjoying a rebirth on the international stage in what is the autumn of his career at 33.

A vastly experienced campaigner, Foley has provided the Australian game-plan with some structure and, as he gets set to return to the starting team to play Ireland this weekend, he has learned to appreciate every chance he gets to pull on the gold jersey.

“Every game you have to make the most of it because you don’t know what’s going to happen until you see how much player turnover there has been,” Foley maintained.

“We don’t know what players are going to be in the mix so I’ve got to sort of make the most of every game and this one is a special one, testing yourself against the best in the world, coming over here Johnny Sexton is a player who is after getting nominated (for World Player of the Year) again this year.

“So what a great challenge and something I’m looking forward to embracing.”

Foley need only look at Sexton, who remains at the top of his game, to realise that he could still have plenty of time left at Test level.

“It shows that age is just a number, doesn’t it?” Foley said.

“I think the thing about Johnny is, he’s ultra-competitive and he must be doing everything right to keep himself on top of his game – looking after his body. He’s still got world-class game management and skills. To see him doing it is great and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“World rugby at the moment is highly competitive and they’re (Ireland) sitting at the top.

“We played some great sides this year and a lot of the games have gone down to the wire, but knowing Ireland, they’ve been the benchmark for consistency over a number of years and that’s probably why they’re number one.

“And that’s a great challenge for us as a team, we’re searching for that consistency in our performances week after week.

“This is a team that has done that well for a number of years, so they’re going to be an incredibly difficult challenge and I think that’s what we’re excited for, to really embrace this week and the opportunity that we get to really test ourselves against the best. That’s what we can’t wait to do.”

Foley is set to be partnered at half-back by Nic White, who is also hugely experienced.

Having enjoyed stints with Montpellier and Exeter, the 32-year-old scrum-half is back home with the Brumbies, where he played with Mack Hansen before he left for Connacht.

“Unbelievable, eh? Mack is certainly a personality and we missed him when he left Canberra,” White said.

“He was a Canberra kid playing for the Brumbies and that was his dream. Took an opportunity to go out there and see the world and sometimes that’s what you need, just a little push and to get away from home.

“He certainly looks like a different person and a different player over here. He’s locked down a missus, very serious, and he’s playing some really good footy.

“It’s awesome to see a guy like Mack come over here and do so well, so we’ll have a good chance to hopefully get into him and catch up with him and they’re good stories.”

White has come up against Jamison Gibson-Park in the past, and he is relishing his latest battle with Ireland’s No 9.

“I played Leinster a couple of times. He’s a handy player, obviously they had Luke McGrath there as well at the time we were playing,” White added.

“Being over here I’ve watched a lot of Leinster and they are obviously a very good side too.

“I know he is a bit of a livewire. I think I might have played against him when he was down in New Zealand as well, I’ve played a few of their Kiwi players.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

