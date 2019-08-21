Ben Te'o makes surprise move to Toulon after England World Cup snub

England centre Ben Te'o has signed with Toulon as World Cup cover after being omitted from Eddie Jones' squad for the tournament.

England centre Ben Te'o has signed with Toulon as World Cup cover after being omitted from Eddie Jones' squad for the tournament.

The 32-year-old has played 16 times for England since 2016, and was in contention to travel with the squad to Japan. However, Jones decided to leave the powerful centre out of his travelling party, with reports suggesting that a bust-up with team-mate Mike Brown played a factor in the coach's decision.

Te'o, who played for Leinster for two seasons before switching to Worcester Warriors in the Premiership in the summer of 2016, also toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2017.

It was thought that the New Zealand native might take up a big-money offer in Japan but instead Te'o has signed a short-term deal with the Top 14 giants.

The former Samoan rugby league international's Toulon contract runs up to the end of November, but there is already speculation that he may stay for the rest of the season.

International Rugby Newsletter

Online Editors