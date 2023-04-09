‘Because I say so’ attitude needs to change quickly

In January of last year Munster announced contract extensions for three players: Dan Goggin, James French and John Hodnett. All three are graduates of the Munster academy; all three were locked in until June 2024.

This is what’s known as a good news story: locally grown talent makes it all the way to the supermarket shelf. It’s good for the clubs and schools who helped in their nurturing; good for the academy staff for adding their bit to the process; and good for the supporters who see lads they actually know make the grade.

On Wednesday last week Munster had news that one of those items would no longer be in the shop window. In a short release it said Goggin “completed his time at the province last week and will pursue a new playing opportunity abroad.”

It was interesting there was no mention of mutual consent, just the bare bones: Dan’s away, and we wish him the best. It seems he was unhappy at not getting more game time — hardly a unique complaint for a professional footballer — and had been offered a gig with Eastern Suburbs, a semi-professional outfit who trade in Sydney’s Shute Shield, the main club competition in New South Wales. A change of climate and culture, but not a career advancement leaving one of the world’s most recognisable rugby brands.

The timeline here is interesting. According to a Munster spokesperson Goggin officially parted company with them on an unspecified date “at the end of March”. So by the time he laced his boots to play for Young Munster against Garryowen in Dooradoyle on April 1 he was unattached to Munster or the IRFU.

​

The reason given for not announcing the conscious uncoupling sooner, as Gwyneth Paltrow might put it, was because the Munster squad were in South Africa. They didn’t get back until the Monday, and weren’t back in harness until the Wednesday, at which point the statement was made.

In the meantime however the picture had changed. In the AIL game against Garryowen Goggin was involved in an incident for which he would later be cited. It wasn’t picked up by the match referee but the player arrived to the disciplinary hearing on Thursday night with his hands up, and conceded it was a red card offence. A video shows Goggin kicking backwards after being tackled and catching a Garryowen player in the face. A photo of the victim is gruesome.

Goggin was given an 18-week ban, mitigated to nine weeks with a guilty plea and remorse helping the shift downwards. Even so, nine weeks is a whopping sentence.

It’s understood Goggin was due to head to Australia in the next 10 days. It’s unclear what his standing is now as the competition he would play in will have only seven of its 18 rounds left by the time he is eligible. Whatever way you look at it this is unfortunate in the first instance for Goggin’s victim on the field, in the second for Goggin himself, whose plans are now — at the very least — skewed, and for his suitors down under.

​

But there is a lucky party in all of this. Two of them, in fact: Munster and the IRFU. If Goggin had delayed his decision to part company with Munster, say, until the end of the weekend, he would have been still on their books when he played against Garryowen.

In which case they would have been drafting a statement late on the Thursday evening after the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, dealing with how one of their players would be unavailable for the rest of the season because of a nine-week ban. Jeez, how close was that?

The timeline also takes the IRFU out of the frame, but it raises questions about how they carry out their disciplinary business. There is no policy on publishing details of bans handed out in the AIL, and better still no policy on sharing the written judgment on those cases. This is the equivalent of having ‘because I say so’ as a response to questions on how any case panned out.

Imagine for example if, three years ago this month, EPCR had trotted that out as justification for James Cronin’s ban for a doping offence when he was a Munster player.

Can we see the written judgment please?

Eh, no, you can’t.

Why not?

Because we say so.

In Goggin’s case Munster are still mopping their brows at the timing of an extraordinary sequence of events. They hadn’t budgeted for this 15 months ago when announcing the good news about the home growns. They might review that stuff for the future.