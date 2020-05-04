| 11°C Dublin

Beaumont's new order needs to answer old question about lack of diversity

David Kelly

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

HOME or away?

When the day-glo-jumpered Bill Beaumont was a team captain on the quiz show that raised ubiquitous inanity to a televisual art form in the 1980s (and bafflingly still does), it was his responsibility to choose the more difficult option in the ‘home or away’ round.

His two fellow team members, it was assumed, would answer questions on their own sport, which often seemed more thrilling the more obscure the sport was – a footballer would obviously know who won the 1984 FA Cup but the audience would be take aback if a showjumper breezily named the winning rider at that year’s Olympia Puissance.

