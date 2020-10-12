Baird set to miss Six Nations finale as Leinster confirm Larmour and Deegan out for long term

The hits keep coming for Andy Farrell who can add Ryan Baird to his absentee list Ireland's rescheduled Six Nations finale.

Although Ronan Kelleher, Johnny Sexton and Andrew Porter will be assessed by the Ireland medics when they link up with the squad on Wednesday, the second-row will remain with Leinster where he'll be looked after by the province's medical team after straining his adductor muscle in Saturday's win over Benetton on Saturday.

The second-row's injury is a further concern for Ireland coach Andy Farrell who is awaiting news of Ulster captain Iain Henderson's fate after he was sent off against Ospreys.

Baird was named in the Ireland senior squad last week and appeared to be in line for his international debut against Italy on Saturday week if Henderson picks up a ban, but is now expected to miss both the Aviva Stadium game and the finale against France on October 31.

James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Quinn Roux are the other second-rows in the panel, while Munster's Fineen Wycherley will train with the squad but Farrell may look to add to his options by recalling Devin Toner or Ultan Dillane.

Leinster have confirmed that Jordan Larmour will miss the Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup after suffering a dislocated shoulder against the Italians.

The injury, first reported by Indepedent.ie on Sunday, requires surgery and could keep the full-back out until after Christmas.

There was further bad news for Leinster as they confirmed Max Deegan's season is almost certainly over after he suffered torn cruciate ligaments in the win over Dragons 10 days' ago.

Ireland are set to issue a squad update on Wednesday, with all of the players and staff due to undergo coronavirus testing today before entering into the team's bio-secure bubble at their Kildare base ahead of a busy eight-week period.

