Bad weather claims Women’s All Ireland League final as Leinster flight to La Havre delayed due to snow

TONIGHT's Energia Women's All Ireland League final has fallen victim to bad weather.

The IRFU has confirmed that the game between Railway Union and Blackrock College cannot go ahead because the 4G pitch at Donnybrook is unplayable.

Last night's snow-fall and subsequent low temperatures have claimed the show-piece event of the women's club calendar and is a blow to the players, many of whom took today off work to prepare for the game.

The IRFU will announce a new date for the fixture in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Leinster's travel plans have also been disrupted by the low temperatures with their flight to north west France delayed by a number of hours.

They play Racing 92 in Le Havre at lunchtime tomorrow and were due to leave Dublin at 10am, but departed instead at 3pm this afternoon.