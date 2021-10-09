Backline axis of Byrne, Frawley and Osbourne offers glimpse of Leinster's future

The RDS doors are open and the fans who brave the lunchtime kick-off will be treated to a glimpse of Leinster’s future.

Up in the stands, Johnny Sexton will watch on in the No 22 shirt as Harry Byrne gets a start at out-half. Outside him, the excellent Ciarán Frawley pairs up with Naas’s Jamie Osborne in the centre.

The production line keeps rolling for the province, but in Osborne they have an exciting talent with the potential to rip defences apart.

Behind them, Jimmy O’Brien was one of the breakout stars of last season before injury halted his march, while Adam Byrne and Jordan Larmour are back after injury.

With captain Luke McGrath the senior man in the backline, there’s a real chance to run riot against a winless Zebre side.

Taking over from his brother Ross, who made a number of mistakes in last week’s off-colour win over Dragons, Harry Byrne has a real chance to stake a claim if he can produce his usual magic with an element of control. Frawley’s handling has the capacity to create openings for others and Osborne has the magic to make it count.

The ball they get should be quick and clean, with Dan Leavy in for his first start since his latest knee issue and Ryan Baird alongside Devin Toner in the second-row.

Michael Bradley’s men were here for the third game of last season too and left with a 63-8 hammering. The weather might get in Leinster’s way, but they should run out comfortable winners today.

Verdict: Leinster

LEINSTER – J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, J Larmour; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, R Baird; D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock. Reps: R Kelleher, P Dooley, C Healy, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, J Sexton, R Russell.

ZEBRE – J Trulla; P Bruno, E Cronje, E Lucchin, M Bellini; A Rizzi, N Casilio; A Lovotti, O Fabiani (Capt), I Neculai; C Stoian, A Zambonin; I Bianchi, L Andreani, R Giammarioli. Reps: M Ceciliani, D Fischetti, M Nocera, D Sisi, G Licata, G Palazzani, T Boni, P Pescetto

REF – S Grove-White (South Africa)

Leinster v Zebre,

Live, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2, 1.0