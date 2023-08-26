Ava Ryder try brace ensures Connacht of bonus-point win over Ulster but it’s not enough to reach inter-pro final

Connacht 29 Ulster 24

Sligo's Clíodhna O’Sullivan made her debut for Connacht Women last Saturday, pictured with Sonia McDermott (Riverstown & Railway Union) Nicole Fowley (C) (Drumcliffe & Galwegians) and Gráinne McLoughlin (Ballintogher & Railway Union). Pic: Jean McConnell.

Vodafone player-of-the-match Ava Ryder ran in two third-quarter tries to ensure Connacht finished off the Women's Interprovincial Championship round robin stage with a 29-24 bonus point win over Ulster.

Ulster newcomer Bronach Cassidy responded to a Grainne O'Loughlin try to make it a nervy finish for Lyndon Jones' side, but their second victory of the campaign at the Sportsground was not enough to progress to next Saturday's final.

Connacht, who finished third in the table on nine points, miss out as Leinster's 26-19 defeat of Munster saw them join the Reds on 10 points at the top of the table. Connacht will play Ulster again next week in Cork in the 3rd-4th place play-off.

An entertaining and fiercely contested first half ended 17-14 in Ulster's favour, with Ella Durkan and inspirational captain Beth Cregan both touching down while Connacht full-back Méabh Deely was in the sin bin.

Forwards Lily Brady and Orla Fenton, whose scores were converted by Connacht skipper Nicole Fowley, had earlier cancelled out Ashling O'Connell's opening try for the underdogs.

However, Connacht reeled off three unanswered tries up to the hour mark with wingers Ryder and Laoise McGonagle in blistering form. Front rowers O'Loughlin and Cassidy closed out the scoring with a resilient Ulster deservedly picking up two bonus points.

Scorers – Connacht: Tries: Lily Brady, Orla Fenton, Ava Ryder 2, Grainne O'Loughlin; Cons: Nicole Fowley 2. Ulster – Tries: Ashling O'Connell, Ella Durkan, Beth Cregan, Bronach Cassidy; Cons: Ella Durkan 2