Autumn Nations Cup chaos ahead of kick-off as France v Fiji is cancelled 

International rugby's response to the coronavirus, the Autumn Nations Cup, has been forced to cancel one of this weekend's opening fixtures due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Fiji camp.

The Islanders' clash with France on Sunday is off after Bristol's Semi Radradra texted positive on Monday.

As a result, the rest of the squad were tested yesterday and those came back with four further positives and a number of other players are close contacts.

As a result, the match - which was scheduled to be played in Vannes is off and will not be rescheduled.

A committee will meet on Monday to decide whether the result will be 0-0 or a 28-0 France win.

“This was a difficult and disappointing decision, but it was the only possible outcome following today’s test results. Whilst we’ve all been eagerly awaiting this match, the welfare of our players and their support teams remain our number one priority," Six Nations chief Ben Morel said.

“We have a rigorous testing programme in place. In this instance, it is impossible for the Fijians to field a competitive team and we have no other option but to cancel this match.

"I want to thank the Fijian and French Unions for their collaboration and wish the impacted athletes a speedy recovery”

The France players have been dispersed back to their clubs and will reconvene next Monday ahead of their trip to Scotland.

The cancellation won't directly affect Ireland who are on the opposite side of the draw and play Wales tonight.

