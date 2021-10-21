Zebo recalled as Farrell builds towards 2023 World Cup

Andy Farrell has prepared for this year's Autumn series with the World Cup in mind. Credit: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell says he had one eye on building towards the 2023 World Cup, when he named a 38-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Simon Zebo has been handed his first call-up since June 2017, as the Cork man is set to end his international exile following his return to Munster.

Farrell included two uncapped players, Leinster duo Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan, in his squad, which will be captained by Johnny Sexton, despite the 36-year-old’s current hip issue.

Although there are hopes that he could be fit in time for the New Zealand game on November 13, Robbie Henshaw is set to miss next month’s opener against Japan on November 6 due to a foot injury.

Ireland will round off the Series against Argentina on November 21, with Farrell beginning what is a tough international season ahead.

After the IRFU co-funded Zebo’s return to Munster from Racing 92, it was clear the 31-year-old was in Farrell’s plans, and so it has proved, as the back-three player is in line to play his first Ireland game in over four years.

“It has been a short lead into this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the Summer Tests,” Farrell said.

“This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France.”