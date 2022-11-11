‘You have to earn your spot in an Irish Test team’ – Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has reaffirmed his stance that he will not hand out cheap caps to players who he doesn’t believe have earned a spot in his Test team.

Farrell has named a stronger than expected side to face Fiji tomorrow, which is as much down his desire to maintain momentum, as it is a response to several under-performing players who missed their chance during last week’s disappointing Ireland ‘A’ defeat to the All Blacks XV.

Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan were unavailable for the Fiji game after picking up knocks in last weekend’s bruising win over South Africa, but Farrell has decided to call on experienced players such as Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong, who will captain his country for the first time.

Asked if that was always the plan or whether it was a message to players who failed to make the most of their opportunity in the ‘A’ game, Farrell said: “There is a bit of both in that. Test matches are not gimmes, certainly at this stage. Test matches have to be earned. Of course, there are certain circumstances with injuries and opportunities and being in the right place at the right time, and getting your run right etc.

“But people don’t just get a Test match when they’re not performing at their best.”

Sending a clear message to his wider squad, as the focus begins to narrow towards next year’s World Cup, Farrell wants all of his players to realise that they will only earn a spot in his team on merit.

“It’s a must,” Farrell insisted. “You could talk about there only being so many Test matches until whenever, but at the same time, we’ve had a few opportunities, you know?

“Three with the Emerging Ireland, two with the Maoris and the ‘A’ game. They matter to us. They matter to us. We see them performing day in, day out against each other which in some circumstances, like I’ve said before, is more difficult because of peer pressure etc.

“They are getting judged consistently on that. So yeah, like I said, opportunity comes around and you’ve got to take it. And some lads, we are interested to see how they handle that this week.”

As much as Farrell would have welcomed more selection headaches this week, he will not close the door on any player.

“I know that form changes and it’s up and down,” he added.

“Sometimes somebody not being happy with their performance or somebody being happy with their performance can lead to different things.

“You see how they kick on with the feedback etc. And then you judge them over the next period of time before the Six Nations. Hopefully you have an even bigger headache because of that.

“Somebody who thinks, ‘I am going great guns here’, and gets ahead of themselves, could be in trouble just the same, you know?”