What a victory, what a cracking performance, what a way to kickstart our international rugby campaign.

It’s only the third time we’ve ever beaten New Zealand in an international, and what do all three games have in common?

We scored more tries than the All Blacks in each of them.

Now, I’m going to contradict myself a little here, but there were times in the first half that I was cursing at the players from my seat in the stand for not sticking to the old Munster mantra of taking points whenever you have the ball in the opposition 22.

Even if it is just a drop goal, keep that scoreboard moving in your direction.

Instead of trailing 5-10 at half time, Ireland could have been 14-10 up if we had just kicked the three penalties that were there for the taking.

It’s something we need to look at for the future. I know its the ‘new normal’ in professional rugby that you go for the line-out, and the possible try, instead of the shot at goal.

But ‘points win prizes’ as they say, and someday that habit of rejecting straight-forward kicked points to go for the bigger reward could jump up and bite us.

Read More

Remember that even though Ireland played 80 per cent of the rugby in this match, we were only six points clear with a minute to go.

New Zealand had scored two tries out of nothing, while Ireland’s players had busted a gut for every point we got. There was nothing to say the Kiwis couldn’t come up the pitch and get another seven-pointer.

So, let’s enjoy this but let’s not get carried away either.

First off, we’ve the Six Nations coming in three months time, where we have to go to both London and Paris.

There’s a three-Test tour of New Zealand next summer, and won’t they be waiting for us now?

And, in two years time, my friend, the 2023 World Cup will be coming to an end.

We’ve a habit in Irish rugby of getting big results in the years in between World Cups.

Triple Crowns, Grand Slams, winning a series Down Under, beating New Zealand. We do it in the off years, not at the World Cup.

And, in two years’ time, if we get out of our group, either the All Blacks or the hosts France will be waiting for us in the World Cup quarter-final, the game Irish rugby cannot win.

So we’ve a long way to go, but this win was a good stepping stone to what must be Andy Farrell’s ambition over the next two years, to get two top-notch, seasoned, internationals for every role on the pitch.

That’s what you need to win a World Cup and I couldn’t agree more with Ronan O’Gara who said last week that you need two out-halves to win a World Cup.

So it was good to see Joey Carbery come on and steer the Irish ship safely into port, while also kicking three penalties.

I was at a function before the match and there must have been a few Leinster supporters at the gig, ­because there were a few groans when I said that the Leinster lads would start the process and the Munster replacements would come on and see us to victory.

Well that’s exactly what happened, with Carbery, Keith Earls and the superb Peter O’Mahony doing the business.

O’Mahony is going to find it difficult to break back into a starting role in an excellent Irish back-row. But what a man to have to bring on for the last 20 minutes of any Test match.

He had two smashing steals by ­using his strength and cuteness to get over the ball and rob New Zealanders of possession.

In other personnel matters, Hugo Keenan and the returning Garry Ringrose were excellent.

While winger James Lowe was clearly fired up for playing against his countrymen.

“I told you so” are four of the easiest words to use in sport. But I’m going to use them today about our hooker Ronan Kelleher.

I’ve been banging a drum here for him for the last year. He should have been Ireland’s starting hooker in the Six Nations earlier this year, and he should have been in Warren Gatland’s Lions squad in South Africa right from the off.

Instead he was called in to make up the numbers at the Lions ­training camp, only for Gatland to discover that he was playing far better than any of the No 2’s the coach had chosen to go to South Africa!

He’ll not be dropped now, after this all-action effort, in which he clearly outplayed Codie Taylor.

On either side of Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong were immense. That seems to me like our front-row in Green for the long-haul, up to the World Cup and maybe the 2027 one too.

Second-row Iain Henderson had a tremendous match while he was on the pitch.

I imagine it was only his lack of game time with Ulster so far this season, after returning from the Lions tour, that saw him hauled off early.

But as he gets through games this season, Henderson is going to be a big player for Ireland in the Six Nations. You saw several times in the Aviva yesterday, the sheer physical power he possesses.

I’ll talk about the Argentina game in detail here next Sunday, but I suspect there will be changes for this match.

There will be sore bodies in the Irish camp this morning, and there will also be lads champing at the bit to have a go. The coach has to create options, because we are going to need a top-notch squad to do well at the World Cup.

For all that yesterday’s team were brilliant – and they were – you need a super squad to go well at the World Cup and that has to be the ambition now.