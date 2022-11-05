| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

World number one vs world champions: variation the key if Ireland are to pass biggest test yet

South Africa will push Andy Farrell’s side in new and unpleasant ways, so staying true to the plan is crucial

Jonathan Sexton leads out a group of Ireland players for their captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jonathan Sexton leads out a group of Ireland players for their captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton leads out a group of Ireland players for their captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton leads out a group of Ireland players for their captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

At the end of it all, they’ll shake hands and move on. South Africa have a big game against France next week, Ireland play Fiji. There are no medals on offer this November.

Yet there’s a big-match feel to this Test; one borne out of the length of time since the two sides last met and the changes that have occurred since that day in 2017

Most Watched

Privacy