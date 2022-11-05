World number one vs world champions: variation the key if Ireland are to pass biggest test yet

At the end of it all, they’ll shake hands and move on. South Africa have a big game against France next week, Ireland play Fiji. There are no medals on offer this November.

Yet there’s a big-match feel to this Test; one borne out of the length of time since the two sides last met and the changes that have occurred since that day in 2017

Ever since the 2019 World Cup final, when South Africa emasculated England, we’ve wondered how Ireland would cope with a pack that could deliver such enormous power, with such a single-minded focus on the set-piece; a team not afraid to squeeze and squeeze until their opponent was subsumed.

Leinster’s losses to Saracens and La Rochelle, this team’s struggles with France and the scrum issues against England and in the first Test in New Zealand have only heightened the sense that, against the most physical sides, Ireland will struggle.

Tonight, we’ll find out so much about their credentials.

​Territory is everything

South Africa know that Ireland are a better passing team, a side who generally score when they get into the opposition ‘22 and a team that loves to attack.

So, they’ll look to keep Farrell’s men as far away from their own line as possible.

To do so, they won’t be afraid to bore the Aviva Stadium.

​Start fast and make them chase it

So, it’s imperative that Ireland play the game on their own terms.

Over the summer, Ireland made a habit getting out of the blocks unbelievably well.

By hitting the ground running and establishing an early lead, they got to play the games on their own terms. They scored the opening tries in the fifth, second and third minutes of the three Tests and, while it didn’t work out in the first, that shouldn’t take away from how important those scores were.

That’s especially true against a team who can control a game and slow things down like South Africa.

They’re not alone in liking to be front-runners; life’s always easier in Test rugby when you get ahead, but with their own particular set of skills it suits the Springboks to kick three, six, nine points and then add a try.

Coming from behind against the world champions is a difficult thing to do.

In an ideal world, Ireland will build a lead so substantial that, by the time the ‘bomb-squad’ are introduced, they’re chasing a game in a way that eschews the need for patience.

South Africa want to be in a close battle until the death; it’s Ireland’s mission to give themselves some breathing space before things get claustrophobic.

​Sticking to their guns

All week, the talk has been about how Ireland must meet the challenge head on and, at some stage, there will be a need to front up and win a big collision; a scrum that requires an eight-man effort or a maul that must be stopped.

However, Ireland cannot go into their shells when they have the ball.

Their attacking shape is their greatest weapon and, while Jacques Nienaber will have poured his every effort into decoding it, they must be brave and stay true to their values if they’re going to come out on top.

Conor Murray will be key to this as he steps into Jamison Gibson-Park’s No 9 role.

He has a different style, but he must bring tempo and decisiveness at the ruck; making quick calls and backing himself and his team-mates to see space and execute.

Their tight shapes and quick transfers have wrong-footed defences all year, but this is another test altogether.

The Springboks’ frontline is good, their scramble is excellent and they’ll fight like hell to prevent tries.

​Ruck accuracy

If they want to deliver in attack, then they need quick, clean ball.

Malcolm Marx made nine breakdown turnovers in the Rugby Championship, while Siya Kolisi made six. We’ll come back to their bench, but it’s notable that poachers Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith have both been named to come in and wreak havoc.

Everyone knows that Ireland thrive on quick ball, that they don’t put to many bodies into the breakdown to deliver it.

Expect the Boks to make the ruck a mess, to throw numbers in to disrupt, slow down and frustrate the Irish attack.

Equally, Ireland will be looking to do the same in what will be the key battleground. If Ireland can resource the ruck properly and hand Murray and Johnny Sexton the possession they need, they’ll have a chance.

​Defensive organisation

South Africa’s forwards have been hogging the headlines, but a back-three of Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazola Mapimpi deserves respect.

Early in the Farrell reign, it wasn’t unusual to see the defence become ragged under pressure. We recall Andrew Porter defending as the last man in Paris as one bizarre example.

The visiting side will hope that their breakdown chaos, capacity to turn the ball over unexpectedly and ability to win aerial battles will leave Ireland disorganised. They’ll also hope that Steven Kitshoff, Marx and Frans Malherbe take the Ireland front-row’s legs away.

Then, they’ll look to unleash their quick, evasive runners at mismatches and thrive. Discipline extends to more than penalties and yellow cards, Ireland need to keep their shape.

Set-piece solidity

Ireland need to keep the ball on the field, they also need to keep it off the deck. Scrums are not their friend.

At lineout time, they know what’s coming. Locks Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and replacement Franco Mostert account for 86pc of all lineout receptions for the Boks this year, while they maul 70pc of all of their balls out of touch.

Knowing what’s coming and stopping it are different things, but with Peter O’Mahony in the side you can be sure that Ireland will challenge in the air and hope to disrupt.

On the ground, the Bok maul is effective in eking penalties and gaining ground. Ireland have to simply front up and stop it.

The scrum? Well, that’s a different matter. South Africa will be patient, they’ll be confident of having an edge and they won’t be afraid to exploit it.

At worst, they’ll tire Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong out and get them off, at best they’ll win penalties and sap the life out of Ireland and their fans.

Once they see the Irish replacements coming on, they’ll be licking their lips.

It could be the game’s key battleground and it’s the visitors who hold the aces.

Ireland’s challenge is to stay true to their style of play, to vary the point of attack and keep playing through what will be a furious onslaught.

If they can do that and win, they’ll have earned that No 1 ranking.