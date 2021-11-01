Why Ireland can find their cutting edge with a second playmaker this autumn

Depending on your taste, the Two Johnnies are either a refreshing burst of comedic originality or a depressingly dim representation of bucolic bumbling.

Moderation of, or deviation from, an opinion in either way appears to be frowned upon; one either loves or loathes them.

Irish rugby has long relied upon its own version of the Two Johnnies, by deploying its most enduring, enigmatic out-half, the eponymous Sexton, without ever really endeavouring to deploy someone to unburden him of the increasing mental and physical strain.

So often, the number ten has sought to also play 12; note those trademark wrap-around plays – even if less so latterly, and decreasingly effective – while he also remains at times an indefatigable presence beneath a ruck, as if mimicking the job of a seven, too.

Even Joe Schmidt’s genius struggled to accommodate the balance between the side who thrived in their most storied, strongest days with the one who were, more often than not, fundamentally weakened on the occasions when the on-field personification of his coaching presence was not there. Occasionally, it seemed as if Sexton’s overweening dominance and genius was such that when he was on song, and so often so, his Ireland appeared to have 16 men at his disposal.

The obvious corollary of his untimely removal from the side, however, would mean that sometimes it seemed as if Ireland had merely 14 players, such was the yawning chasm bequeathed by his absence.

There are few exceptions; most notably the famous night in Soldier Field, when Joey Carbery joyously steered Ireland to victory against the All Blacks.

Unfortunately, his injury woes preceded another World Cup failure as Ireland were undone by a lack of alternatives at ten.

There had been no viable alternative.

And nothing, it seems, from Sexton’s indefatigable desire to keep pushing his mind and body to the limit, to the aspiring deputies who for various reasons have been unable to emulate him consistently and competently, has changed since.

Ireland have, glacially, attempted to deviate from their former, grinding game-plan when he hogged the ball, but it still remains the case that Sexton is alone amongst international out-halves in touching the pill a second time in phased play; he does so far more than any other contemporary.

And so, in essence, he retains a starring role in The Two Johnnies show. Except, for some who believe Ireland must navigate an alternative plan ahead of the next World Cup, it is no laughing matter.

The combination of Sexton and Sexton – both playing at ten – remains Ireland’s most potent attacking, playmaking weapon but only because, we suggest, that not enough space has been afforded to the opportunity to experiment with viable alternatives.

That he continues, in the glorious twinkling twilight, to persevere by virtue of his extraordinary gritty determination and gifted skills says as much about his prolonged prowess as it does the by now wearying realisation that too few have managed to sustain, or been trusted to provide, a challenge to his eminence.

It is not his fault but one version of Ireland’s recent World Cup deficiencies has it that they have been at once fantastically propelled by his dominant presence but also fatally undermined by it.

Midway through another World Cup cycle, but with the tantalising prospect of another notable All Blacks coup hovering into view, many suspect that Andy Farrell’s strategy once more leans rather too heavily upon his talisman’s broadest of shoulders.

It does not necessarily have to be so, once the coach removes some of the shibboleths that have begun to accompany him in recent times; the latest the vapid assertion that “selection is not all about form.”

But selection arguably is about seeking to establish form, too; that is the prerogative of an international coaching group as they assemble the best talent available to achieve sustainable success.

To that end, and admitting past precedents as evidence, is it more important that Ireland defeat New Zealand in the autumn of 2021 or the autumn of 2023?

The Irish coaches have succeeded, even if doubts swirl amongst Thomas and his friends, to establish a defensive bond in their

back-line; now the hard part is to develop an attacking game-plan with the required wit and width to consistently challenge the world’s best teams.

This can be done by reducing the reliance on Sexton but not necessarily stemming it; harmonising skills can multiply attacking threats if a team has, like New Zealand, world-class players in different positions.

Ireland have options but the coaches must be prepared to take the next step in squad development.

The answer may not yet be obvious but the question must be.