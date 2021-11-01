Close

Why Ireland can find their cutting edge with a second playmaker this autumn

Ciaran Frawley (left) could feature with alongside Johnny Sexton for Ireland this autumn. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

David Kelly Twitter Email

Depending on your taste, the Two Johnnies are either a refreshing burst of comedic originality or a depressingly dim representation of bucolic bumbling.

Moderation of, or deviation from, an opinion in either way appears to be frowned upon; one either loves or loathes them.

Irish rugby has long relied upon its own version of the Two Johnnies, by deploying its most enduring, enigmatic out-half, the eponymous Sexton, without ever really endeavouring to deploy someone to unburden him of the increasing mental and physical strain.

