What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about Ireland v Japan

Ireland play Japan in the first of the Autumn Internationals on Saturday looking to warm up for the All Blacks' visit next week with a win to mark Johnny Sexton's 100th cap.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium is at 1.0pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on RTÉ 2, with coverage starting at 12 noon. Channel Four are also showing it with their pre-match build up starting at 12.30pm. We'll be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie from the latter time.

What are the line-ups?

36-year-old Sexton's centenary appearance is the big team news for Ireland and the captain will be partnered at scrum-half by Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park, as his regular partner Conor Murray starts on the bench. In total, 12 Leinster players start on their talisman's special day.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

The Brave Blossoms' line-up sees Pieter Labuschagne take the captaincy from Michael Leitch. Scrum-half Yutaka Nagare partners the recalled Yu Tamura despite Rikiya Matsuda's impressive performance at fly-half against the Wallabies last time out. Winger Dylan Riley has been named in the starting XV for the first time.

Japan: Kotaro Matsushima; Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Koo Ji-won, Jack Cornelsen, James Moore, Ben Gunter, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

What are the coaches saying?

Andy Farrell: "Johnny is a world-class player, so why would I worry about (his age)? We want to see them (Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne) pushing Johnny.

"Johnny isn’t just going to stand to the side and say, ‘there you guys, off you go and take over'. We want those guys and other No 10s to challenge Johnny and knock him off his perch. That's what competition is all about in a squad.

"You don’t want to just hand something over to someone that doesn't deserve it. That's not a squad.

"We've got an open and honest enough culture to realise that it is about doing this together and not just be told to step up or they're asked to step up.

"Other lads, like Jamison (Gibson-Park), they are doing that."

Jamie Joseph: "Rikiya had a really good game against the Wallabies, especially for someone who has not had a lot of starts at out-half.

"But then that's because he’s been behind a very experienced and quality player. Yu Tamura wasn't quite fit enough to face the Wallabies and we want to give him some time this week but now he will know there is a bit of pressure on us.

"Having two good quality tens is very important for us and from that, performances will hopefully look after selection.

"We're looking forward to seeing how they both play."

What are the pundits saying?

Ruaidhri O'Connor says that if Farrell can "beat Japan and mount a credible challenge against the All Blacks he’ll earn himself more breathing space."

Brendan Fanning believes "Farrell will expect back-to-back wins but given the amount of prep time Japan have had since then – the Japanese thrive on collective training almost as much as games – it's not as if the match readiness of his own squad will be a huge advantage."

What are the odds?

Ireland are huge favourites with the bookmakers. Paddy Power have them priced at 1/12 with Japan 7/1 and the draw 33/1.