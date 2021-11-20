What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about Ireland v Argentina

Munster team-mates Conor Murray and Joey Carbery will start together for Ireland for only the second time (PA)

Ireland play Argentina in the final game of this year's Autumn Internationals on Sunday looking to finish with a flourish after last week's famous win over the All Blacks.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium is at 2.15pm on Sunday, November 21st.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on RTÉ 2, with coverage starting at 1.3pm. Channel Four are also showing it with their pre-match build up starting at 1.45pm. We'll be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie from the latter time.

What are the line-ups?

Robert Baloucoune will win his second cap in Ireland's clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday in one of four changes to the starting team.

Andy Farrell has stuck with the same pack that dismantled the All Blacks last weekend, with all four changes coming in the back-line.

Baloucoune comes onto the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who drops out of the match-day squad.

It's an all Munster half-back partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery replacing injured Leinster pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Fresh from his recovery from a foot injury, Robbie Henshaw will make his first appearance since last summer's Lions tour, as he replaces Bundee Aki.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Joey Carbery (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster, capt); Caelan Doris (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Keith Earls (Munster).

Argentina have made three personnel changes to their starting XV.

Head coach Mario Ledesma has recalled Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona to his pack, while Lucio Cinti replaces Santiago Cordero on the wing.

Petti's inclusion at lock leads to a reshuffle among the forwards, with Marcos Kremer moving into the back row alongside Grondona and Pablo Matera, who switches from blindside flanker to number eight on the occasion of his 80th Test.

In the backline, Cinti will line up on the left flank, meaning Mateo Carreras switches to the right.

ARGENTINA: Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh); Mateo Carreras (Newcastle Falcons), Matias Moroni (Leicester Tigers), Jeronimo de la Fuente (Perpignan), Lucio Cinti (London Irish); Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Tomas Cubelli (Biarritz); Thomas Gallo (Benetton), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers, capt), Francisco Gomez Kodela (Lyon); Guido Petti (Bordeaux), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne); Santiago Grondona (Exeter), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Pablo Matera (Crusaders).

Replacements: Facundo Bosch (La Rochelle), Ignacio Calles (Pau), Eduardo Bello (Zebre Parma), Lucas Paulos (Brive), Facundo Isa (Toulon), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Nicolas Sanchez (Stade Francais), Facundo Cordero (Exeter Chiefs).

What has Andy Farrell been saying?

“He (Johnny Sexton) has a couple of things he needs to nurse, nothing too serious, but he has really dug in for us over the last few weeks. He deserves a rest.

"Robert (Baloucoune) is a quiet type of chap and gets about his business in that type of way.

"But the potential is there for all to see. I love the way that he's unorthodox in his play. He's obviously very quick and hopefully we can get him into a bit of space.



"He has a natural feel for the game and very underestimated as far as decision-making and reads in defence. He's very good in the high ball. So hopefully we can get some front-foot ball and give him some room."

What are the pundits saying?

Ruaidhri O'Connor: "Argentina's card will be marked and the challenge for the pack is to back up that raw aggression on a Sunday afternoon in a game they're expected to win.

"In Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, Ireland have a front-row capable of dominating any game, while Iain Henderson and skipper James Ryan get another chance to build despite Tadhg Beirne's brilliance off the bench last week.

"The opposition will do everything they can to dirty up the ball and bring that traditional raw aggression that Argentina always bring."

Brendan Fanning: "Stuart Lancaster hasn't been name-checked too often in the past week. Why would he, when on Sunday afternoon we are approaching the third leg of the November series and the provinces are underground?

"With some justification, however, he could claim some credit for the corner Ireland have turned this month. His Leinster lads are leading the charge for their country. Men in green are playing like men in blue. In a system as small as ours those points are hardly unconnected."

What are the odds?

Ireland are huge favourites with the bookmakers. Paddy Power have them priced at 1/8 with Argentina 7/1 and the draw 25/1.