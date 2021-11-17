'We shouldn't be relying on Johnny to drive standards' - Ryan relishing captaincy ahead of Argentina clash

AHEAD of Johnny Sexton's 100th cap, James Ryan was asked to pay tribute to his captain.

As a way of explaining the out-half's importance to the set-up, the second-row said there is a major difference in the intensity and standards of training when the 36-year-old is involved compared to when he isn't.

This week, Ryan's mission as stand-in skipper is to mitigate against any drop-off.

Sexton is still in camp, but his knee injury will keep him out against Argentina on Sunday.

So, Ryan captains the side and Joey Carbery will start at out-half as Ireland look to build on last weekend's brilliant win over New Zealand.

"I suppose how we make it up is everyone else on the team stepping up a little bit," Ryan said.

"That’s why today and tomorrow are very important sessions for us.

"It’s not even down to us, it’s up to everyone to drive the standards, drive the energy. We shouldn’t be relying on Johnny, it’s an Ireland game this week, at home at the Aviva.

"Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd in.

"There’s going to be an opportunity as well for other guys coming in.

"When he’s in, it’s absolutely brilliant but when he’s not there as well everyone’s got to step up and we’ve got to find our own voices.

"We can't just be relying on him either, any opportunity you get to play for Ireland, you shouldn’t need extra motivation."

Ryan will be himself and won't try to replicate Sexton's style of leadership as he resumes a role he sampled last autumn and during last summer.

"I’m not too interested in giving a lad a bollocking or whatever else," he said.

"I’m captain this week but to be honest it doesn’t change a whole lot for me. I just want to get my own performance right. I think that’s the best way for me to lead. There are plenty of guys there that can drive those things on that side.

"I’ve enjoyed it. Initially it did feel like a bit of a weight on my shoulders in some ways. It was hard not to look at it like that.

"It doesn’t actually change a whole lot for me during the week. There are a number of guys who are good in a leadership capacity. The advice Faz (Andy Farrell) gave me when I was first captain was to be myself and to focus on my own game. That’s the best piece of advice I could have got.

"That’s how I try to operate whenever I’m given the honour of captaining. "

Ryan believes Ireland's recent form has instilled huge belief in the team ahead of the visit of Los Pumas to Dublin.

“The performances that we have had more recently have given us a bit of confidence," he said.

"Obviously, the New Zealand game but you could argue that the Japanese performance was probably an even better one.

“We had good performances over the summer and at the end of the Six Nations so we feel like we’re going pretty well.

"Having said that we have looked at the game and there is definitely a lot more that we can be better at if we want to judge the performance rather than the occasion. That was the good thing, we do feel like there is a lot more in us.”

Before his press briefing, Ryan paid tribute to retiring Ireland women's captain Ciara Griffin who plays her last game for Ireland against Japan this weekend.