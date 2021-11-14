We now have direction to impose our game rather than be reactive to our opponents

In 2007 Michael Cheika decided that the Leinster pack needed a bit of steel and went out and hired Mike Brewer to become our forwards coach. Brewer was an ex-All Black flanker and he had a huge influence in building the pack that won the Heineken Cup win in 2009.

He used to tell us that in New Zealand winners have parties and losers have meetings. This Irish team deserve no meetings for a week after an incredibly brave performance that was full of honesty and aggression, but also deep levels of intelligence and tactical smarts.

Irish rugby has been heavily influenced by New Zealand coaching. It started with the likes of Brent Pope in St Mary’s and Clontarf, and John Mitchell in Garryowen in the club game. At professional level, Joe Schmidt, Warren Gatland, John Plumtree and Murray Kidd have taught us how to play better rugby. But it was some men who learned their trade in New Zealand, came to Ireland and bought into Irish culture who played massive roles in this win.

The psychological warfare started before kick-off when, with the men in black standing for the anthems, Ireland were just 45 seconds or so later than the referee or the away team would have liked, but it was enough to get the crowd going and build the tension in the Aviva.

A Munster fan sitting behind me shouted: “It may be a Leinster team but that’s Munster tactics making them wait.” A section of the crowd laughed and the tone was set.

The All Blacks are the most successful sports franchise in history, winning over 75 per cent of their Test matches over the last 100 years. The renowned leadership expert James Kerr was one of the few outsiders to be granted access behind the scenes and in his book Legacy we get an insight into what they believe a high performance culture looks like.

Kerr identified 15 lessons that sports and business teams can learn from the All Blacks and they are all relevant and interesting. You can read the book but to play like the All Blacks you need to have what they call the ‘skills to pay the bills’.

Their style of play is an all-court one, where every player is an athlete and is comfortable with the ball in hand.

Ireland now have found or developed a group of athletes that can play football and through the on-field general in Johnny Sexton and the coaching staff that seem to now understand and complement each other perfectly, we are giving them the direction they need to impose our game rather than be reactive to our opponents.

We wondered all week if the Japan performance was too good to be true. The fact is that all the key building blocks were rock solid and there was no reason why it shouldn’t be repeated.

There were two question marks for me. Firstly, could we do it against a more powerful team who are smarter defenders? Secondly, did we have the self-belief necessary to be brave with ball in hand and move it fast and accurately, and also pass in and out of contact?

We made 20 offloads against Japan last week, which surpassed the 18 that we made in total during last year’s Six Nations. Our first attack showed that this team was going to take the game to New Zealand and we found the 1-3-2-2 shape that Mike Catt has built perfectly and with some good passing and decoy lines from our forward pods we shortened their defensive line enough to allow Garry Ringrose put Jack Conan and Andrew Conway away down the right hand side.

The next phase saw James Lowe at first receiver and Sexton as a second playmaker and we quickly moved the ball to the midfield, where Tadhg Furlong punched another hole. The structure and skillset gives you the chance to play heads-up rugby and this win will give us the flagship win that elite players sometimes need to really buy in and believe.

We starved New Zealand of possession, with 61 per cent, and territory, with 67 per cent, and had multiple (what the coaches call) ‘A Zone’ entries. We actually spent eight minutes and three seconds in their 22, which is very rare in two evenly-matched teams.

In simple terms, that means getting into their 22 and then the idea is to be as efficient as possible in turning those entries into points.

We capitalised on the sin-binning of Codie Taylor to put Lowe in the corner for the first try but if you watch it again, notice how every pass along the line had to be perfect to preserve the space for the left winger as New Zealand, like they did all day, scrambled in defence as if they were defending an important landmark in a war.

The best team in the world’s ability to score from scraps was shown perfectly when they pounced from a lineout starter play for Taylor’s try. When Ireland review this try they will see that Iain Henderson was slightly too eager to hit the dummy maul and that left Furlong isolated.

New Zealand probably planned to attack a little wider but they are lethal at finding the weak point and once they break the line its usually goodnight Irene.

Will Jordan’s try in the 61st minute was another example of how dangerous they are and that is why when Jordie Barrett had a choice to either kick for the corner or take points in the 69th minute he took the three to make it 23-20 and they would have backed themselves to score a try late — as they normally can.

I have to admit I was worried, as Sexton, Furlong and Bundee Aki left the field but massive credit must go to the bench. Joey Carbery kicked three from three when the pressure was on. Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne won jackal penalties and we had the game management to be defending high up the pitch and the All Blacks had to try and go 60 metres, which with the way we were defending, was unlikely.

Clive Woodward talks about a key factor in England winning the World Cup in 2003 being their ability to TCUP, which is ‘Think Clearly Under Pressure’. Ireland showed lots of TCUP yesterday.

Think of the Sexton low grubber kick into the bottom right hand corner which eventually led to the Caelan Doris’s try, think Jamison Gibson-Park’s 50-22 into the same corner.

But what I loved to see was this. As some of the team started to celebrate the win with Carbery preparing to kick the penalty in the 79th minute, Conan was screaming at them to get back in the chase line in case the ball hit the posts or didn’t go dead. He knew that even with 25 seconds and six points in it, the All Blacks could score seven and break Irish hearts.

Exciting and talented players, a good game plan, composure under pressure, a full house at the Aviva and a big party. Let the good times roll.