'We know they're after our scalp' - All Blacks coach John Plumtree relishing 'brutal' Irish challenge

In Joe Schmidt's first season John Plumtree was the man charged with driving an Irish pack led by captain Paul O'Connell to new heights.

This week, the duo go head-to-head as the former Springbok returns to the Irish capital as New Zealand's forwards coach and faces off against his former protegee who has succeeded him as Ireland's forwards coach.

Plumtree used to have a habit of running through the Irish starting pack, assessing who was and wasn't world class during his media briefings at Carton House.

And, while he wasn't naming names from the comfort of the team hotel this evening, he was impressed by what he saw from the Irish big men in Saturday's win over Japan.

"They were pretty brutal, particularly around the contact area, they really out-muscled Japan," he said.

"That score surprised a lot of people, so it shows what type of form they're in and what type of challenge it's going to be this week for us.

"We're in a rugby-mad country, we know that they're after our scalp and we are looking forward to it.

"That's when the All Blacks are at their best, when their backs are against the wall and we have to come out swinging.

"That's what we do."

While he down-played his and former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek's insider knowledge, Plumtree was also quick to dismiss the idea that the three Kiwis in the Irish backline can have an outside influence on proceedings.

“I’m not sure they’ll fear us, mate. Ireland will believe that they can beat us," he said when asked about Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Bundee Aki.

"That will be based on how they played last week and their preparation this week. We understand that as an All Black team and that’s what excites us as well.

“Those two guys know our players. Some of them have played a lot of rugby together and from what I’ve read they’ve gone to some of the same schools and stuff but they don’t know what our plan is, how we train and prepare to play against them.

“They’ll have a bit of insight and a bit of history on some individuals but our plan is our plan and they won’t know it.”

Plumtree left at the end of the 2013/14 season, but he did get to experience this fixture at first hand in that epic come from behind defeat in 2013.

“I remember that game very vividly actually," he said.

"Greg Feek and I talk about it a bit. The week before we got absolutely belted by the Australians and I think the All Blacks probably came to the Aviva Stadium that day thinking we weren’t that good.

"Our preparation that week, we were pretty annoyed with how we played against the Australians that weekend and had a great build-up.

"The All Blacks were finishing their northern tour as well that week and being part of that Irish group it was pretty primed to do a job that week. We played some pretty good footy in the first-half.

“Second-half we didn’t play quite as well and I think our bench wasn’t as good as we felt as it might have been and Johnny missed a crucial penalty that probably would have nailed it and that gave the All Blacks a bit of hope and belief.

"The last few minutes of that game as pretty frantic and I can remember a penalty being rewarded, a quick tap and next minute Dane Coles had put Ryan Crotty into a hole and they scored.

"And that was it. It was a pretty tough one, I was annoyed after that. Nothing like coaching against the All Blacks and doing well but I suppose it wasn’t meant to be.

“One thing I do remember was Steve Hansen coming up to me after that game and saying would it be okay to come into the Irish changing-room to have a word to the boys.

"He said ‘listen boys, bad luck tonight but just use this as fuel to kick on for a really good Six Nations. We went on and did really well and won it so it was a good launching pad for us that year.”

He's focused on the task at hand this week, but he's also looking forward to catching up with O'Connell once they've finished locking horns.

"Yeah, I've fond memories there, it's a few years ago now but it's good to see him passing on all his knowledge to some of those young fellahs in the forward pack, I'm sure they're really enjoying him," he said.

"I loved my short time here and really enjoyed working with the Irish forward pack and Paul in particular. I see Cian Healy's there, Iain Henderson, so there's a few of the boys that I was coaching back in the day there.

"It will be good to catch up with them afterwards."