'We don't want to just be handing out caps' – Easterby explains call to stick with Ireland squad for Georgia tie

Ireland have opted against blooding more young players this week, as assistant coach Simon Easterby insisted that a decision had been made not to easily hand out caps.

Ulster's uncapped prop Eric O'Sullivan is the only fresh face involved in preparations for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Georgia.

Although the likes of Leinster duo Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird had been expected to earn a call-up from Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach has decided to stick with the squad that he has.

Earlier this month, Farrell had suggested that he would be open to bringing more players in for the Georgia game, but he has altered his approach, despite the level of opposition that awaits at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

"I guess it's always a question that gets thrown around but it's really important that we select the players we originally picked," Easterby said.

Expand Close Eric O’Sullivan. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eric O’Sullivan. Photo: Sportsfile

"It's another Test match, there are players that are going well in their provinces and putting their hand up, but there's also players who have trained really well over the last couple of weeks that haven't had opportunities with us.

"I guess it's getting a balance there and the squad we selected originally was a squad we felt could take us through the end of the Six Nations and into these autumn games. We felt we wanted to do that justice and probably not look to pick too much from outside the group.

"Players coming in for a week, they have got a lot to deal with and take on board. Is it giving them the best opportunity to perform if we're asking them to come in six or seven days before a Test match?

"It's getting balance and we just felt like the guys who we selected in the original wider squad were guys that we were looking to play in this Georgia game. There will be some experience in the team as well as some inexperience for the weekend.

"We don't want to just be handing out caps as well, we want to make sure that guys earn the right to get selected."

Although it has come as somewhat of a surprise that only one new player has been called up this week, O'Sullivan has earned his place on merit.

Ed Byrne is struggling with a calf strain, and if the loosehead doesn't recover in time, O'Sullivan (24) could well make his Ireland debut on Sunday.

“Eric has been doing really well up in Ulster, we're really happy with his progress, and it's a great chance for us to see him up close and see him work through the week,” Easterby said of the Dubliner.

After the latest shaky lineout performance in Twickenham, the set-piece has been a huge focus for Ireland this week.

The lineout falls under Easterby's remit as forwards coach, and he explained how his side are going about rectifying the issues.

“We are continually trying to grow some experience and some leadership in that group," he said.

"We had a couple of young players in there, Ronan (Kelleher) making his first start at Twickenham and he has done really well across the board over the last six weeks.

"We had a number of challenges in there from the opposition, as well as making sure that we get our own drills in order. There is probably a combination of things throughout the week.

"We felt like we had a good preparation but it's very different preparation and then when the pressure comes on and the challenge is laid down, that's when we find out a little bit more about players.

"I would say there is a combination of things. A little bit of inexperience in a number of areas, we probably needed to strip back a little bit some of the options that we had, and we will look to implement those over the next couple of weeks.

"We're also on a journey with this lineout group, it's a new group. We've got a couple of inexperienced younger guys in there who we feel are learning every week and they're growing in their roles. It takes time to grow combinations and get those things right.

"There's definitely a couple of fixes and alterations we need to make but I don't think it's doom and gloom. We're really confident with the guys we've selected and the guys that took the pitch on the weekend.

"There was a bit of inaccuracies and hopefully we'll learn from those but there was also the pressure of what the opposition were doing to us. It was a combination of things."

Asked if he felt the lineout struggles could damage the confidence levels within the squad, Easterby added: "You certainly would hope that won't be the case.

"Part of it is strategy, part of it is decision-making in the moment, part of it is execution by individuals and also as a unit. We are certainly not concerned that the confidence would be eroded on the back of the performance at the weekend.

"Should we be better in those moments? Yes, a hundred per cent. We need to take those opportunities when they arise.

Read More

"We work hard to get ourselves into those positions, close to the opposition try line, and we need to make sure that we deliver more accuracy and effectiveness in our lineout drills.

"I completely get that but certainly not worried about confidence. We discussed this morning internally things that are in our control and things that, with the more experience players get as a group and individually, the more learnings they take, the more chance that the next time they are in those situations they will take the correct decision or get the drill or skill right.

"So certainly not concerned about the confidence. It's more about the journey that we're on and creating an environment that creates that bit of pressure and then takes the learnings from the weekend and putting those into practise when we get that next situation where we are putting pressure on this week against Georgia or the following week against whoever we play."

Online Editors