WATCH: An emotional Johnny Sexton fights back tears after reception from home crowd on centenary appearance

An emotional Jonathan Sexton of Ireland gives an interview after the Autumn Nations Series match against Japan, his 100th cap. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It's a rare sight to see Johnny Sexton visibly emotional but the normally unflappable out-half was overcome in the aftermath of Saturday's 60-5 win over Japan.

The Dubliner became the ninth man to reach the milestone of 100 caps for his country and he marked the occasion with a try as Ireland chopped down the Cherry Blossoms.

The 36-year-old was presented with a samurai sword after the final whistle by Japan captain Lappies Labuschagné as a symbol of the visitors' respect.

An emotional Johnny Sexton receives an incredible reception from the home crowd after making his 100th Test appearance for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/mnCkkDN1yC — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 6, 2021

But it was the reception given to him by the sizable home support that moved him, particularly the noise that greeted his 16th international try in the corner at the Lansdowne Road end.

"It's special, an incredible day for myself and my family," the Leinster man side, eventually, after the cacophony from the stands had died down.

"I think every single one of [my family] were here - most of them came up from Kerry as well.

"The reception I got for that try in the corner was one of the best moments of my career by far - I’ll never forget it.

"I feel a little bit guilty. Cian Healy got his hundredth cap in an empty stadium. Great friends, Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden, retired in an empty stadium.

"I've needed a little bit of luck to get to this age playing this game, but I'm loving it for the moment.

"I just want to thank my teammates for the week they put together for me. It's something I'll never forget, so thank you very much."