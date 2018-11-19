Sport Autumn Internationals

Monday 19 November 2018

Vincent Hogan: 'Ruthless Stockdale shows no doubts to earn place in history'

After Read reprieve, Ulster winger underlines deadly finishing credentials to make it 12 tries from his first 14 Tests

Jacob Stockdale. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images
Jacob Stockdale. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images
Vincent Hogan

Vincent Hogan

The boy in Jacob Stockdale is eternal, a human breeze forever scrambling over orchard walls, climbing trees, giggling about a classmate's attack of wind.

His florid, toothy grin communicates none of the gravity around him. He violates all the modern Commandments about sports people needing to frown like magistrates, talk like economists. After all, Stockdale celebrates a try by sticking out his tongue at the world.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport